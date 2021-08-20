कोरोना: बीते 24 घंटे में 36 हजार नए मामले, महामारी से ठीक होने की दर में सुधार

COVID19 | India registers 36,571 new cases in the last 24 hours; Active caseload stands at 3,63,605; lowest in 150 days. Recovery rate increases to 97.54%: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/wuTcljM2Sw— ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2021
