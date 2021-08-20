बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
कोरोना: बीते 24 घंटे में 36 हजार नए मामले, महामारी से ठीक होने की दर में सुधार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: प्रशांत कुमार झा Updated Fri, 20 Aug 2021 09:39 AM IST

पिछले एक हफ्ते से कोरोना के दैनिक मामलों में गिरावट जारी है। सात दिन से 40 हजार से कम मामले आ रहे हैं। बीते 24 घंटे में कोरोना के 36 हजार  नए मामले सामने आए हैं। वहीं, कोरोना के रिकवरी रेट में भी धीरे-धीरे सुधार है। 
कोरोना जांच
कोरोना जांच - फोटो : पीटीआई

देश में कोरोना संक्रमण के मामलों में उतार-चढ़ाव जारी है। बीते 24 घंटे में कोरोना के  36,571 नए मामले दर्ज किए गए हैं। इस दौरान 526 लोगों की जान गई, जबकि 36,740 संक्रमितों ने इस बीमारी को मात देकर घर लौट चुके हैं।  सक्रिय मरीजों की तादाद अभी तीन लाख 63 हजार है, जो 150 दिन में सबसे कम है। स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय के आंकड़े के मुताबिक, कोरोना से ठीक होने की दर 97.54 फीसदी है। इससे पहले गुरुवार को कोरोना के 36,401 नए केस दर्ज किए गए थे और 530 लोगों की मौत हो गई थी। 
india news national coronavirus india
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

