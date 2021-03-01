शहर चुनें

भारत ने एशिया इकॉनोमिक डायलॉग में लिया हिस्सा, अंतरर्राष्ट्रीय विकास और सहयोग पर की चर्चा

Jeet Kumar न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Jeet Kumar
Updated Mon, 01 Mar 2021 01:34 AM IST
विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता अनुराग श्रीवास्तव
विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता अनुराग श्रीवास्तव - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता अनुराग श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि सचिव (आर्थिक संबंध) ने रविवार को वर्चुअल एशिया इकॉनोमिक डायलॉग सत्र में हिस्सा लिया जिसमें उन्होंने 'भारत के अंतर्राष्ट्रीय विकास सहयोग परिप्रेक्ष्य' पर बात की।
साथ ही उन्होंने बताया कि सचिव ने अंतरर्राष्ट्रीय विकास सहयोग पर भारत सरकार के दृष्टिकोण का उल्लेख किया। सचिव ने बताया कि सरकार ने विकास सहायता, निर्माण क्षमता सहित अपने सभी आयामों को छुआ है और भारत सरकार के अफ्रीका समेत अपने पड़ोसियों के कई प्रोजेक्ट के समर्थन पर प्रकाश डाला।
 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
india news national anurag srivastava foreign ministry

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

