राजनयिकों के लिए टीकाकरण अभियान चलाएगा भारत, लगेगा मेड इन इंडिया टीका

Gaurav Pandey
Updated Thu, 25 Feb 2021 10:32 PM IST
विदेश मंत्रालय ने गुरुवार को कहा कि भारत ने सभी राजनयिक मूल के सभी योग्य सदस्यों और उनके परिवारों, संयुक्त राष्ट्र की एजेंसियों के राजनयिकों व अंतर-सरकारी संगठनों में काम कर रहे लोगों को मेड इन इंडिया वैक्सीन की पेशकश की है। मंत्रालय ने बताया कि राजनयिकों के लिए इस टीकाकरण अभियान में वो सभी स्थान आएंगे जहां वह हैं।
