India-Israel Relations: इस्राइल के प्रधानमंत्री नेतन्याहू ने PM मोदी से फोन पर की बात, इन मुद्दों पर हुई चर्चा

Spoke with PM @netanyahu and discussed ways to strengthen the multifaceted India-Israel friendship, deepen our focus on innovation partnership, and our ongoing cooperation in defence and security.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 8, 2023
Just spoke with Indian PM @narendramodi about ways to strengthen the close relationship between #Israel & #India. Together we'll advance security & economic relations, with a focus on high-tech. Exciting times ahead!— Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) February 8, 2023
