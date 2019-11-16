भारत ने किया 2000 किलोमीटर तक मार करने वाली अग्नि-2 बैलिस्टिक मिसाइल का सफल परीक्षण

(Balasore, Odisha) Government Sources: India carries out successful night-time test-firing of the 2,000 km strike range Agni-2 ballistic missile. The test-firing was done by the Strategic Forces Command off the coast of Odisha. pic.twitter.com/GfYvO5sifA— ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
कश्मीर मुद्दे पर अंतरराष्ट्रीय बेइज्जती करवा चुका पाक अब जंग के ढोल पीट रहा है। गुरुवार को पाक सेना ने बैलिस्टिक मिसाइल गजनवी का परीक्षण किया।
16 नवंबर 2019