शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   India carried successful night-time test-firing of 2,000 km strike range Agni-2 ballistic missile

भारत ने किया 2000 किलोमीटर तक मार करने वाली अग्नि-2 बैलिस्टिक मिसाइल का सफल परीक्षण

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बालासोर Updated Sat, 16 Nov 2019 08:46 PM IST
अग्नि-2 मिसाइल (फाइल फोटो)
अग्नि-2 मिसाइल (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
भारत ने 2,000 किलोमीटर की मारक क्षमता वाली अग्नि-2 बैलिस्टिक मिसाइल का ओडिशा के बालासोर से सफल रात्रि-परीक्षण किया है। रक्षा सूत्रों ने कहा कि सतह से सतह पर मार करने वाली मिसाइल का परीक्षण समन्वित परीक्षण रेंज (आईटीआर) से किया गया। 
विज्ञापन
 



 
जानें कैसा रहेगा आपका 2020 विश्वप्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्य से
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

S-400 defence missile system
World

भारत को तय समय पर मिलेगी सबसे आधुनिक एस-400 मिसाइल प्रणाली, 400 किमी तक मार करने की ताकत

15 नवंबर 2019

S-400 Air Defense System
India News

S-400 समय पर डिलीवर करेगा रूस, भारत ने छह हजार करोड़ से ज्यादा का किया भुगतान

15 नवंबर 2019

के-4 मिसाइल (प्रतीकात्मक)
India News

के-4: समुद्र से परमाणु हमला करने में सक्षम मिसाइल का परीक्षण आज, जद में पूरा पाकिस्तान

8 नवंबर 2019

सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
safalta

सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

अब पानी के अंदर से मार करने वाली परमाणु मिसाइल का परीक्षण करेगा भारत

6 नवंबर 2019

एस-400 मिसाइल सिस्टम (फाइल फोटो)
India News

जल्द एस-400 मिसाइल की डिलीवरी चाहता है भारत, रूस से होगी बातचीत

6 नवंबर 2019

पाकिस्तानी मंत्री अली अमीन
World

पाक की गीदड़भभकी: भारत पर मिसाइल से करेंगे हमला, साथ देने वाले मुल्कों का भी यही होगा हश्र

29 अक्टूबर 2019

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
agni-2 agni-2 ballistic missile india government sources
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Siddharth, Devoleena and Mahira
Television

BB13: देवोलीना के बाद अब इस कंटेस्टेंट को हुआ सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला से प्यार, खुलेआम किया इजहार

16 नवंबर 2019

Jitendra, Ekta with son Ravi
Bollywood

ये काम करने पर एकता कपूर को घर से बाहर निकाल देंगी मां शोभा कपूर, खुद किया खुलासा

16 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan
Television

Bigg Boss 13: हो गया खुलासा, रश्मि देसाई का ये बेहद करीबी सदस्य हुआ घर से बाहर!

16 नवंबर 2019

राशिफल 2020
Predictions

राशि अनुसार लें नए साल 2020 का संकल्प, मिलेगी कामयाबी

16 नवंबर 2019

भारत बनाम बांग्लादेश
Cricket News

भारत ने तीसरे ही दिन जीता इंदौर टेस्ट, बांग्लादेश को एक पारी और 130 रन से रौंदा

16 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप में टीम इंडिया की बादशाहत जारी, कोई नहीं दूर-दूर तक

16 नवंबर 2019

सीएम योगी और मंत्री स्वाति सिंह
Lucknow

सीओ धमकी मामले में सीएम से मिलीं स्वाति सिंह, योगी ने लगाई फटकार, डीजीपी ने मांगी रिपोर्ट

16 नवंबर 2019

प्रभार स्वाति सिंह
Lucknow

‘सीओ साहब, ऊपर से आदेश हैं, अंसल पर FIR नहीं लिखा जाएगा’, मंत्री का ऑडियो वायरल

16 नवंबर 2019

aaradhya bachchan
Bollywood

ऐश्वर्या की कार्बन कॉपी लगती हैं आराध्या, अभिनेत्री की बचपन की तस्वीर देख आ जाएगा यकीन

16 नवंबर 2019

murders in faridabad
Delhi NCR

डॉक्टर परिवार हत्याकांड: आरोपी का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, बोला-इसलिए भारती मेहंदीरत्ता को मारा

16 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

भारतीय मिसाइल
India News

मिसाइल ताकत में भारत के सामने नौसिखिया पाकिस्तान, 5500 किलोमीटर है हमारी क्षमता

कश्मीर मुद्दे पर अंतरराष्ट्रीय बेइज्जती करवा चुका पाक अब जंग के ढोल पीट रहा है। गुरुवार को पाक सेना ने बैलिस्टिक मिसाइल गजनवी का परीक्षण किया।

16 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
राशि
India News

21 नवंबर से 15 दिसंबर तक रहेगा चतुर्ग्रही योग, इन राशियों पर पड़ेगा बुरा प्रभाव !

16 नवंबर 2019

गुरुग्राम में छाई रही धुंध
India News

दिल्ली दुनिया का सबसे प्रदूषित शहर, कोलकाता और मुंबई भी टॉप 10 में: रिपोर्ट

16 नवंबर 2019

सबरीमाला
India News

सबरीमाला मंदिर में शुरु हुई पूजा, मंडला पूजा के दौरान चलेगा 41 दिनों का अनुष्ठान

16 नवंबर 2019

सबरीमाला मंदिर
India News

सबरीमाला: श्रद्धालुओं का उमड़ा रेला, पुलिस ने 10 महिलाओं को जाने से रोका

16 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

शिवसेना का एनडीए से बाहर होना लगभग तय, गठबंधन की बैठक में  हिस्सा नहीं लेगी पार्टी 

16 नवंबर 2019

दिल्ली वायु प्रदूषण
India News

वायु प्रदूषण: भारत कैसे बना दुनिया का सबसे प्रदूषित देश

16 नवंबर 2019

नीतीश कुमार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव: जदयू ने जारी की 12 उम्मीदवारों की दूसरी सूची

16 नवंबर 2019

शिवसेना प्रवक्ता संजय राउत (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भाजपा-शिवसेना के फासलों का असर अब राज्यसभा में दिखेगा, विपक्ष में बैठेंगे राउत-देसाई! 

16 नवंबर 2019

Maharashtra politics
India News

महाराष्ट्र Update: राज्यपाल के साथ कांग्रेस-एनसीपी-शिवसेना नेताओं की मुलाकात टली

16 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

21 नवंबर से 15 दिसंबर तक रहेगा चतुर्ग्रही योग, इन राशियों पर पड़ेगा बुरा प्रभाव !

21 नवंबर को ज्योतिष के नजरिए से एक दुर्लभ संयोग बनने जा रहा है। इस दिन धनु राशि में एक साथ 4 ग्रह आ रहे हैं। देखिए आपकी राशि पर क्या पड़ेगा इसका प्रभाव।

16 नवंबर 2019

सबरीमाला 1:41

सबरीमाला मंदिर में शुरु हुई पूजा, मंडला पूजा के दौरान चलेगा 41 दिनों का अनुष्ठान

16 नवंबर 2019

CONCEPT 3:45

कोहली रोहित नहीं ये हैं टीम इंडिया की जीते के पांच हीरो

16 नवंबर 2019

बाल ठाकरे 5:16

बाल ठाकरे, जिसके नाम की बोलती थी तूती, सिर्फ 18 लोगों के साथ शुरू की थी शिवसेना

16 नवंबर 2019

हिमपात 1:15

बर्फ की मोटी चादर से ढका हिमाचल का लाहौल-स्पीति जिला, जनजीवन हुआ प्रभावित

16 नवंबर 2019

Related

महाराष्ट्र के राज्यपाल
India News

महाराष्ट्र: राज्यपाल कोश्यारी ने किसानों के लिए मुआवजे का किया एलान 

16 नवंबर 2019

असदुद्दीन ओवैसी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

बाबुल सुप्रियो ने ओवैसी को बताया दूसरा जाकिर नाइक, कहा- ज्यादा बोले तो हमारे पास है कानून

16 नवंबर 2019

संसद के शीतकालीन सत्र से पहले सर्वदलीय बैठक
India News

संसद सत्र से पहले सर्वदलीय बैठक, पीएम मोदी भी पहुंचे, नागरिकता संसोधन बिल बनेगा चुनौती

16 नवंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

कश्मीर घाटी में तैनात केंद्रीय सुरक्षाबलों के इन जवानों को मिलेगी ये सौगात, होंगे डबल एचआरए के हकदार

16 नवंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

करतारपुर गुरुद्वारे तक भारतीय अधिकारियों को नहीं पहुंचने दे रहा पाकिस्तान, पर्दाफाश हुई ये साजिश

16 नवंबर 2019

पानी
India News

गुणवत्ता की रैंकिंग में मुंबई का पानी है सबसे शुद्ध तो दिल्ली का सबसे खराब

16 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited