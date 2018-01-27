अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   India Cambodia Bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House, both exchange four agreements

भारत और कंबोडिया के बीच द्विपक्षीय बैठक, चार समझौतों पर हुए हस्ताक्षर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 27 Jan 2018 02:05 PM IST
India Cambodia Bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House, both exchange four agreements
भारत और कंबोडिया के बीच हैदराबाद हाउस में द्विपक्षीय बैठक मुलाकात हो रही है। इस मौके पर दोनों देशों के बीच चार समझौते हुए। पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि अंगकोर वाट मंदिर का संरक्षण कंबोडिया और भारत की संयुक्त सांस्कृतिक विरासत का हिस्सा है। 
 

india cambodia bilateral meeting

