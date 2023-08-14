Independence Day: सीमा पर भारत को मजबूत करने के लिए BRO का विशेष सम्मान, कर्मयोगियों को लाल किले आने का न्योता

सरकार ने इस बार राष्ट्र निर्माण के प्रति उनकी निस्वार्थ भक्ति और कर्तव्य निभाने वाले सीमा सड़क संगठन (बीआरओ) के कर्मयोगियों को सम्मानित करने का फैसला लिया है। इसी को लेकर, 15 अगस्त को 77वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस के अवसर पर सराहना के प्रतीक के रूप में बीआरओ ने अपने श्रमिकों को उनके परिवारों के साथ लाल किले पर स्वतंत्रता दिवस समारोह देखने के लिए आमंत्रित किया।

#WATCH | On the eve of 77th Independence Day, government is felicitating the karmyogis of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for their selfless devotion and duty towards Nation Building. As a mark of appreciation BRO extended invitation to its Casual paid Labour alongwith their… pic.twitter.com/j4y3lIQBAC