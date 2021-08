आयकर छापे: विशाखापत्तनम के कारोबारी के 17 और राजकोट के समूह के 40 ठिकानों पर कार्रवाई, करोड़ों की कर चोरी पकड़ी

Income Tax Dept carried out search operation on 25th Aug on a group based in Visakhapatnam at 17 premises across Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Nagpur & Kolkata. Group entities are engaged in extraction of vegetable oils, mining of manganese ore & manufacturing of ferroalloys.

Income Tax Dept carried out search op on 24th Aug on a group based in Rajkot. The group is among Gujarat’s prominent real estate builders & developers & is actively engaged in real estate, construction & land trading businesses in & around Rajkot. Over 40 premises were covered.