कार्रवाई: टेलीकॉम उपकरणों की कंपनी के परिसरों पर आयकर की तलाशी, 62 लाख की नकदी और सैकड़ों करोड़ की कर देनदारी सामने आई

Searches were conducted at 5 premises, including the corporate office, residence of foreign director, residence of company secretary, accounts person & the cash handler of a foreign subsidiary company in India: Finance Ministry

Issue of tax liability of hundreds of crores has been identified so far. Unaccounted cash of more than Rs 62 lakh has been found at the premises. 3 lockers have also been found during the search, that have been placed under restraint. Search is still continuing: Finance Ministry