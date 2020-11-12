शहर चुनें
आयकर विभाग ने ली 32 जगहों पर तलाशी, 500 करोड़ से अधिक की अघोषित आय का पता चला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 12 Nov 2020 03:36 PM IST
आयकर विभाग ने एक प्रमुख सराफा और सोने के आभूषण विक्रेता के मामले में 10 नवंबर को देशभर में 32 स्थानों पर तलाशी ली थी। इस दौरान विभाग को 500 करोड़ रुपये से अधिक की अघोषित आय का पता चला। विभाग ने यह तलाशी, चेन्नई, मुंबई, कोलकाता, कोयंबटूर, सलेम, त्रिची, मदुरै और तिरुनेलवेली में 32 जगहों पर ली थी।  
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

