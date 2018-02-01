अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   INC convened party meeting included these veteran politicians after budget 2018

आम बजट पेश होने के बाद सोनिया गांधी ने बुलाई सर्वदलीय बैठक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 06:14 PM IST
INC convened party meeting included these veteran politicians after budget 2018
कांग्रेस मीटिंग
आम बजट पेश होने के बाद कांग्रेस ने सर्वदलीय बैठक बुलाई है। बैठक में पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री मनमोहन सिंह, कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी व कई अन्य दिग्गज नेता शामिल हुए हैं। यह बैठक दिल्ली के संसद लाइब्रेरी भवन में चल रही है।

वहीं दूसरी ओर भाजपा ने भी संसदीय पार्टी मीटिंग बुलाई है। जिसमें भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह, केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी और गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह व अन्य नेता शामिल हो रहे हैं। 

राष्ट्रपति और उप राष्ट्रपति चुनाव के बाद यह पहला मौका है जब 17 विपक्षी दलों के नेता एक साथ जुटे हैं। राज्यसभा में विपक्ष के नेता गुलाम नबी आजाद ने सभी विपक्षी नेताओं को आमंत्रित करने में अहम भूमिका निभाई है।

RELATED

इस बैठक में एनसीपी, द्रमुक, तृणमूल कांग्रेस, सपा, नेशनल कांफ्रेंस, माकपा, भाकपा, राजद, झामुमो, आरएसपी, आईयूएमएल, केरल कांग्रेस के नेता शामिल हुए हैं। जदयू के बागी नेता शरद यादव और अली अनवर अंसारी, एनसीपी प्रमुख शरद पवार, सपा के रामगोपाल यादव, तृणमूल के सुदीप बंदोपाध्याय सरीखे नेता भी शामिल हुए हैं। 
आगे पढ़ें

पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री और तृणमूल प्रमुख ममता बनर्जी नहीं हुईं शामिल
budget 2018 aam budget union budget 2018 aam budget 2018

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Ranveer Singh reveals about her girlfriends
Bollywood

गर्लफ्रेंड्स को लेकर रणवीर सिंह का बड़ा खुलासा, 14 साल की उम्र में ही करने लगे थे ऐसे काम

1 फरवरी 2018

sanjay leela bhansali film padmaavat will finally release in gujarat
Bollywood

बजट आते ही गुजरात में 'पद्मावत' रिलीज होने का रास्ता साफ, अब भंसाली के सामने नई मुश्किल

1 फरवरी 2018

Amitabh Bachchan will start shooting for his next Jhund
Bollywood

दर्द में भी शूटिंग कर रहे अमिताभ बच्चन, 15 फरवरी से करेंगे 'झुंड' में काम

1 फरवरी 2018

ranveer singh on khilji Kids used to look at me and start crying
Bollywood

'खिलजी' के लुक को देख रोने लगते थे बच्चे, चीखते-चीखते रणवीर की चली जाती थी आवाज

1 फरवरी 2018

Box office collection day 7 Padmaavat crosses 6 million dollars mark in North America
Bollywood

Box Office कलेक्शन: रोज नए रिकॉर्ड्स बना रही भंसाली की फिल्म 'पद्मावत', विदेशों में मचा दिया तहलका

1 फरवरी 2018

after padmaavat Sanjay Leela Bhansali to cast Deepika padukone Ranveer singh for his next
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' के बाद दीपिका-रणवीर को लेकर चौका मारेंगे भंसाली, किया बड़ा खुलासा

1 फरवरी 2018

deepika padukone slapped a man at the age of 14 who tried to pull her
Bollywood

14 की उम्र में पैरेंट्स के सामने दीपिका पादुकोण ने किया था ऐसा काम, जानकर हैरान रह गए खिलजी

1 फरवरी 2018

swara bhaskar interview after open letter for padmaavat
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' पर लिखे ओपन लेटर पर विवाद होते ही सामने आईं स्वरा पर कुछ बोल न पाई, जानिए क्यों?

1 फरवरी 2018

akshay kumar train in traditional artillery and sword fighting for next film kesari
Bollywood

पैड बनाने के बाद अब तोप चलाने की ट्रेनिंग लेंगे अक्षय कुमार, 'केसरी' में दिखेगा दमदार लुक

1 फरवरी 2018

Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput oops moment caught on camera see Video
Bollywood

हसबैंड शाहिद के साथ मीरा का Oops मूमेंट, दुपट्टे ने ऐसे बिगाड़ा रोमांस का खेल, वायरल हो रहा VIDEO

1 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Live aam budget 2018: Arun Jaitley budget will give benefits to farmers
India News

आम बजट 2018: किसानों के लिए अरुण जेटली की पोटली से निकला तोहफा, होंगे ये फायदे

वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली अपना 5वां आम बजट संसद में पेश कर रहे हैं। जिस पर देश के हर वर्ग की निगाहें लगी हुई हैं। जैसी उम्मीद जताई जा रही थी, वैसा ही दिखा।

1 फरवरी 2018

budget highlights live: union budget highlights 2018
India News

Aam Budget 2018 Highlights: बजट के यह बड़े ऐलान, महंगे होंगे मोबाइल और टीवी, हर बिल पर टैक्स बढ़ा

1 फरवरी 2018

Union Budget 2018: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Budget Speech
India News

Budget 2018: करदाताओं को नहीं मिली राहत, निवेशकों को झटका, किसानों को दिखाया सपना

1 फरवरी 2018

Aam Budget 2018 pm modi congrats to arun jaitley over budget
India News

बजट के लिए पीएम मोदी ने वित्त मंत्री जेटली को दी बधाई, बोले- ये गरीबों का बजट

1 फरवरी 2018

budget 2018-19 income tax slab: Middle man in Trouble, No change in tax slab
India News

बजट 2018: मिडिल क्लास पर मार, इनकम टैक्स स्लैब में कोई बदलाव नहीं

1 फरवरी 2018

govt do more effort on epf for new employee, to contribute 12 percentage
India News

अाम बजट 2018: नए कर्मचारियों को तोहफा, ईपीएफ में 12 फीसदी योगदान देगी 

1 फरवरी 2018

Rail Budget 2018: Trains will be modernized with Wi-Fi system and CCTV
India News

रेल बजट 2018- ट्रेनों का होगा आधुनिकीकरण, लगेगा WiFi सिस्टम और CCTV

1 फरवरी 2018

bugdet 2018: Union Budget 2017 on Lok Sabha TV house will adjourned on second feb
India News

लोकसभा में बीजेपी सांसद के निधन पर शोक, 2 फरवरी को स्थगित रहेगा सदन

1 फरवरी 2018

railway budget 2018 government Says Rupee 1 Lakh 48 Thousand Crore Will Be Spent
India News

रेल बजट 2018: रेलवे के लिए 1.48 लाख रुपये का आवंटन, 600 स्टेशन बनाए जाएंगे मॉर्डन

1 फरवरी 2018

aam budget 2018 highlights government will invest 50 crore in health sector
India News

बजट 2018: स्वास्थय के क्षेत्र में बड़ा ऐलान, 50 करोड़ लोगों को मिलेगा 5 लाख का हेल्थ बीमा

1 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

सिर्फ 60 सेकंड में देखिए कैसे गायब होकर ब्लड मून और फिर ब्लू मून बना चांद

करीब 150 साल बाद दुनिया ने एक साथ ब्लू मून, सूपर मून और ब्लड मून देखा। दुनियाभर के लोग घंटो आसमान में टकटकी लगाए खड़े रहे। लेकिन अगर आपने ये चंद्र ग्रहण मिस कर दिया तो महज एक मिनट में देखिए पूरा चंद्र ग्रहण।

1 फरवरी 2018

FINANCE MINISTER ARUN JAITELY PRESENTED UNION BUDGET 4:53

#Budget2018 मोदी सरकार ने किसानों और गरीबों के लिए बनाया ये सॉलिड प्लान

1 फरवरी 2018

PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI ON UNION BUDGET 2018-19 3:59

#Budget2018 पीएम मोदी ने सरल भाषा में ऐसे समझाया वित्त मंत्री का बजट

1 फरवरी 2018

FATHER BEATS UP HIS CHILDREN BRUTALL IN RAJASTHAN, GOT ARRESTED AFTER VIDEO GOES VIRAL 3:18

VIDEO: इस 'जल्लाद' बाप ने ‘फांसी’ पर लटकाकर अपने बच्चों को पीटा

1 फरवरी 2018

HIGHLIGHTS OF UNION BUDGET 2018 FOR COMMON MAN INCLUDING CHANGES IN INCOME TAX AND HEALTH BENEFITS 1:30

#Budget2018 आम बजट में आम आदमी के लिए मोदी सरकार का ये है तोहफा

1 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

aam budget 2018 harish rawat statement
Dehradun

बजट निराशाजनक, किसानों के कर्ज माफी की कोई बात नहीं है: हरीश रावत

1 फरवरी 2018

Arun jaitley said Every company will also be created on the basis of Unique Identity
Business

#BUDGET 2018: जेटली का बड़ा ऐलान, AADHAR की तर्ज पर अब हर कंपनी की बनेगी यूनिक ID

1 फरवरी 2018

cm yogi and akhilesh yadav tweeted on budget 2018
Lucknow

अखिलेश यादव ने किया ट्वीट- ये अहंकारी सरकार का विनाशकारी बजट है

1 फरवरी 2018

union budget 2018: no any relaxation announced in tax slabs for automobile companies
Auto News

कार निर्माता कंपनियों को लगा आम बजट से झटका, टैक्स में नहीं मिली राहत

1 फरवरी 2018

Budget 2018: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today Shedule
India News

राष्ट्रपति से मिलने पहुंचे वित्त मंत्री जेटली, शुक्ला बोले- यह एक अच्छा बजट होगा

1 फरवरी 2018

youngsters don't need the suggestion like selling pakoda
Lucknow

पीएम न दें युवाओं को 'पकौड़ा बेचकर' रोजगार करने की सरकारी सलाह: मायावती

1 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.