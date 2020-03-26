शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   In view of Covid19, it has been ordered to temporarily suspend the collection of toll at all toll plaza across India

कोरोना का खौफ: राष्ट्रीय राजमार्गों पर फिलहाल नहीं लिया जाएगा टोल, केंद्रीय परिवहन मंत्री गडकरी ने की घोषणा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 26 Mar 2020 12:18 AM IST
In view of Covid19, it has been ordered to temporarily suspend the collection of toll at all toll plaza across India
देश में कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण को देखते हुए केंद्रीय सड़क परिवहन एवं राजमार्ग मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने बुधवार कहा कि आपात सेवाओं का काम आसान करने के लिए देश में अस्थायी तौर पर राष्ट्रीय राजमार्गों पर टोल नहीं लिया जाएगा।
केंद्रीय मंत्री ने अपनी घोषणा में कहा, ‘कोविड-19 को देखते हुए आदेश दिया जाता है कि देश के सभी टोल प्लाजा पर टोल लेने का काम बंद किया जाए।' उन्होंने कहा कि इससे आपात सेवाओं के काम में लगे लोगों को जरूरी समय बचाने में मदद मिलेगी।



वहीं सड़कों के रखरखाव और टोल प्लाजा पर आपातकालीन संसाधनों की उपलब्धता हमेशा की तरह जारी रहेगी।

 
toll tax nitin gadkari coronavirus india

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

