कोरोना का खौफ: राष्ट्रीय राजमार्गों पर फिलहाल नहीं लिया जाएगा टोल, केंद्रीय परिवहन मंत्री गडकरी ने की घोषणा

In view of Covid-19, it has been ordered to temporarily suspend the collection of toll at all toll plaza across India. This will not only reduce inconvenience to the supply of emergency services but also save critical time. #IndiaFightsCorona— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) March 25, 2020
