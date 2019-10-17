शहर चुनें

महाराष्ट्र: उद्धव ठाकरे पर टिप्पणी करने वाले पूर्व शिवसेना विधायक के घर पर हमला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 17 Oct 2019 11:33 AM IST
उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
महाराष्ट्र के औरंगाबाद जिले में शिवसेना के पूर्व विधायक हर्षवर्धन जाधव के घर पर हमले का मामला सामने आया है। कथित तौर पर हमले के पीछे की वजह जाधव की शिवसेना प्रमुख उद्धव ठाकरे को लेकर एक चुनावी रैली में की गई टिप्पणी को बताया जा रहा है। पुलिस के अनुसार गुरुवार तड़के अज्ञात लोगों ने जाधव के घर पर हमलाकर तोड़फोड़ की।
एक पुलिस अधिकारी ने कहा कि बुधवार देररात लगभग डेढ़ बजे हुए हमले में जाधव के घर की एक कार और खिड़की के शीशे क्षतिग्रस्त हो गए।
