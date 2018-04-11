शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   in firozabads district of Uttar pradesh a statue of BR ambedkar vandalized

आंबेडकर की प्रतिमाओं से तोड़फोड़ का सिलसिला जारी, इस बार उंगली हुई गायब

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 11 Apr 2018 02:05 PM IST
in firozabads district of Uttar pradesh a statue of BR ambedkar vandalized
संविधान निर्माता बीआर अांबेडकर की मूर्ति से तोड़फोड़ का सिलसिला थम नहीं रहा है। एक बार फिर उत्तर प्रदेश के फिरोजाबाद में अांबेडकर की मूर्ति से तोड़फोड़ की गई है। घटना फिरोजाबाद के टुंडला की है, जहां नाराज हुए लोगों ने विरोध प्रदर्शन भी किया है।
इस बार अज्ञात सिरफिरों ने प्रतिमा से उंगली गायब कर दी है। इससे पहले ज्यादातर प्रतिमाओं से सिर गायब किए गए। बता दें कि दलित समुदाय के 2 अप्रैल को भारत बंद के बाद से ही अंबेडकर की मूर्तियों को निशाना बनाया जा रहा है। हालांकि, कई जगह महात्मा गांधी की प्रतिमाओं से भी तोड़फोड़ हुई है।

 
बता दें कि इससे पहले यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने सभी जिलाधिकारियों तथा पुलिस कप्तानों को निर्देश दिए हैं कि जिलों में स्थापित महापुरुषों की प्रतिमाओं की सुरक्षा के संबंध में पूरी सतर्कता बरतें। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि ऐसे तत्वों को चिह्नित कर सुनिश्चित किया जाए कि इस प्रकार की घटनाओं की पुनरावृत्ति न हो।

मुख्यमंत्री के निर्देश के बाद गृह विभाग की ओर से भी सभी जिलाधिकारियों व पुलिस कप्तानों को निर्देश भेजकर महापुरुषों की मूर्तियों की सुरक्षा के संबंध में एहतियात बरतने को कहा गया है।
 
br ambedkar ambedkar statue

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

बाहुबली
Bollywood

1000 करोड़ कमाने वाली 'बाहुबली' ने जापान में गाड़े झंडे, ये रिकॉर्ड तोड़ रचा इतिहास

11 अप्रैल 2018

Aishwarya
Bollywood

अब सलमान की 'रेस-3' के साथ नहीं रिलीज होगी ऐश्वर्या की फिल्म, फ्लॉप होने का डर या वजह कुछ और?

11 अप्रैल 2018

tara sutaria
Bollywood

करण जौहर की ये 'स्टूडेंट' इस टॉप एक्टर के बेटे को कर रही हैं डेट, चेहरा देखकर खुद ही बता देंगे नाम

11 अप्रैल 2018

अनिल कपूर
Bollywood

61 की उम्र में 30 जैसा नूर, कुछ दिन पहले थी सफेद दाढ़ी अचानक जवान हो गए अनिल कपूर

11 अप्रैल 2018

Akashdeep Saigal
Television

स्मृति ईरानी के ऑनस्क्रीन बेटे के खिलाफ FIR,बीच सड़क पर मारपीट करने का आरोप

11 अप्रैल 2018

student of the year 2
Bollywood

'बागी' एक्टर की देहरादून में फिर कॉलेज लाइफ शुरू, नई एंट्री पर ऐसे फिदा हुए टाइगर

11 अप्रैल 2018

Divyanka Tripathi
Television

TV की इस बहू को भारत सरकार से मिला सम्मान, वीडियो शेयर करके खुद ही बता दी पूरी सच्चाई

11 अप्रैल 2018

sri reddy
Bollywood

आखिर क्यों अभिनेत्री श्रीरेड्डी बीच सड़क सबके सामने कपड़े उतारने को हो गई मजबूर

11 अप्रैल 2018

Taimur
Bollywood

बड़े होकर एक्टर नहीं बनेंगे तैमूर, करीना कपूर ने बताया अपने बच्चे का करियर प्लान

11 अप्रैल 2018

कपिल शर्मा
Television

कपिल के लिए अब तक की सबसे बुरी खबर, 3 एपिसोड के बाद ही चैनल ने बंद कर दिया शो

11 अप्रैल 2018

Most Read

trinmool congress
India News

बंगाल पंचायत चुनाव: बीजेपी को सुप्रीम कोर्ट से फिर लगा झटका

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने पश्चिम बंगाल पंचायत के नॉमिनेशन बढ़ाने की तारीख मामले में किसी भी तरह की सुनवाई करने से इनकार कर दिया है।

11 अप्रैल 2018

Sunni board says Shah Jahan gave it Taj ownership, Supreme Court asks for papers
India News

ताजमहल पर सुन्नी वक्फ बोर्ड ने ठोका दावा, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा- दिखाओ शाहजहां के दस्तखत

11 अप्रैल 2018

आरोपी विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर
India News

उन्नाव रेप केस : इलाहाबाद HC ने लिया स्वत: संज्ञान, सुप्रीम कोर्ट भी सुनवाई के लिए राजी

11 अप्रैल 2018

Pm modi will be call to 20 bjp mla's for a ground report from the state
India News

लखनऊ पहुंचे अमित शाह, 20 विधायकों को फोन करके यूपी का हाल जानेंगे PM मोदी

11 अप्रैल 2018

Asaduddin Owaisi targets Pm Narendra Modi On False Promises issue
India News

ओवैसी ने कहा- अपने झूठे वादों के लिए पीएम मोदी क्यों नहीं रखते उपवास

11 अप्रैल 2018

Dipak Misra
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा- जजों के बीच मुकदमों का बंटवारा चीफ जस्टिस का विशेषाधिकार

11 अप्रैल 2018

Rabri Devi Said, security was revoked,conspiracy to get my family killed
India News

राबड़ी देवी के गंभीर आरोप- 'मेरे परिवार की हत्या की रची जा रही साजिश'

11 अप्रैल 2018

JEE Students complained, some questions were same from mock test
India News

अब JEE पर उठे सवाल, कोचिंग क्लास के मॉक टेस्ट से मिलता-जुलता पाया गया पेपर

11 अप्रैल 2018

no left textbooks in tripura NCERT syllabus in the state-run schools
India News

त्रिपुरा में बंद होगा वाम सरकार द्वारा लागू पाठ्यक्रम, अब चलेंगी NCERT की किताबें

11 अप्रैल 2018

good news for PM narendra modis ujjwala yojna because india makes second largest importer of LPG
India News

LPG आयात करने वाला विश्व का दूसरा बड़ा देश बना भारत, जल्द पछाड़ेगा चीन को

11 अप्रैल 2018

Related Videos

अब बदल जाएगा आपका 'आधार', इस बड़े बदलाव के बारे में जानना जरूरी

अब आपका आधार बदल जाएगा। क्योंकि आपके आधार में बड़े बदलाव होने जा रहे हैं। दरअसल आधार को देखने वाली अथॉरिटी UIDAI यानी यूनीक आईडेंटिफिकेशन अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया ने एक नई सुविधा शुरू की है।

11 अप्रैल 2018

प्रवीण तोगड़िया 0:57

52 साल में पहली बार चुना जाएगा वीएचपी का अध्यक्ष

11 अप्रैल 2018

आईएएस 3:04

जानिए इस शख्स के बारे में जिनको पीएम मोदी ने कहा स्वच्छता अभियान का ‘हीरो’

11 अप्रैल 2018

card swapping 1:18

कार्ड स्वाइप कराने से पहले ये जरूर चेक कर लें, वर्ना गवां सकते हैं मेहनत की कमाई

10 अप्रैल 2018

मोदी 0:50

राहुल गांधी के बाद अब पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी और अमित शाह भी रखेंगे उपवास, ये है वजह

10 अप्रैल 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.