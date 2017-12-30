Download App
दिल्ली: अमित शाह से मिले हिमाचल के सीएम, हो सकती है अहम मुद्दों पर बातचीत

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला

Updated Sat, 30 Dec 2017 12:09 PM IST
In Delhi Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur met BJP President Amit Shah
हिमाचल प्रदेश के नवनिर्वाचित मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर ने बीजेपी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह से मुलाकात की है। यह मुलाकात दिल्ली में हुई है। आपको बता दें कि सीएम बनने के बाद पहले दिन ही जयराम एक्शन मोड में आ गए थे।
मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर के नेतृत्व के राज्य मंत्रिमंडल ने शपथ लेने के बाद राज्य सचिवालय में पहली बैठक की थी। इसमें पूर्व कांग्रेस सरकार की ओर से नियुक्त किए गए अध्यक्षों और उपाध्यक्षों की छुट्टी कर दी गई थी।

हिमाचल मंत्रिमंडल ने फैसला लिया था कि राज्य लोक सेवा आयोग और कर्मचारी चयन आयोग के दायरे से बाहर की जा रही भर्ती प्रक्रिया पर रोक लगाई जाए।मंत्रिमंडल ने ऐसे स्थानांतरण आदेश जो अभी कार्यान्वित नहीं हुए हैं, उन पर यथास्थिति बनाए रखने का भी फैसला किया है। इस बैठक में ये भी तय हुआ कि भाजपा के स्वर्णिम हिमाचल दृष्टि पत्र 2017 को सरकार के नीति दस्तावेज के तौर पर अपनाया जाएगा।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

