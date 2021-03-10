शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Important defence equipment exported in last 5 years says Defence Ministry

रक्षा मंत्रालय का बयान: पिछले पांच साल में हुआ कई महत्वपूर्ण उपकरणों का निर्यात

Gaurav Pandey न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: गौरव पाण्डेय
Updated Wed, 10 Mar 2021 04:53 PM IST
रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह
रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह - फोटो : एएनआई (फाइल)
रक्षा मंत्रालय ने बुधवार को बताया कि पिछले कुछ सालों के दौरान किन रक्षा उपकरणों का निर्यात किया गया है। मंत्रालय ने बताया कि पिछले पांच साल में कई महत्वपूर्ण रक्षा उपकरणों का निर्यात किया गया है। इनमें हथियार सिम्युलेटर, आंसू गैस लॉन्चर, टारपीडो लोडिंग मैकेनिज्म, अलार्म मॉनिटरिंग एंड कंट्रोल, नाइट विजन मोनोकुलर व बाइनाकुलर, हल्के टारपीडो व फायर कंट्रोल सिस्टम और बख्तरबंद वाहन वाहन आदि शामिल हैं। 
india news national defence ministry defence equipments defence export

