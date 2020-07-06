शहर चुनें
India News

पिछले 24 घंटों में मुंबई और आसपास के क्षेत्रों में भारी बारिश, मौसम विभाग ने दी चेतावनी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Mon, 06 Jul 2020 09:50 AM IST
मुंबई में तेज बारिश (फाइल फोटो)
मुंबई में तेज बारिश (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
मुंबई और उसके आस-पास के क्षेत्रों में रविवार से बहुत भारी बारिश हो रही है। भारतीय मौसम विभाग, मुंबई के उप महानिदेशक ने कहा, 'पिछले 24 घंटे में मुंबई और आसपास के क्षेत्रों ठाणे/ पश्चिमी उपनगर में भारी बारिश (115.6 मिलीमीटर) हुई। महाराष्ट्र के कोंकण क्षेत्र में भारी बारिश की चेतावनी दी है। सौराष्ट्र / कच्छ, अरब सागर के लिए अत्यधिक भारी वर्षा की चेतावनी दी गई है।' वहीं बृहन्मुंबई महानगर पालिका के अनुसार आज दोपहर एक बजे 4.67 मीटर ऊंचे हाई टाइड आने की उम्मीद है।
indian meteorological department heavy rainfall warning

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

