पिछले 24 घंटों में मुंबई और आसपास के क्षेत्रों में भारी बारिश, मौसम विभाग ने दी चेतावनी

Mumbai&around received heavy rains with isolated very heavy (>115.6 mm ) at Thane/West Suburbs in last 24 hrs. Konkan may get isolated heavy showers in next 24 hrs. Extremely Heavy Rainfall warnings for Saurashtra/Kutchh, Arabian Sea: Deputy Director General (DDG), IMD, Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/3U7pAObwlZ— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2020
