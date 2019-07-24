शहर चुनें

अवैध रेत खनन मामला: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने केंद्र, पांच राज्यों और सीबीआई को जारी किया नोटिस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 24 Jul 2019 11:22 AM IST
बालू खनन में लगे ट्रैक्टर
बालू खनन में लगे ट्रैक्टर - फोटो : प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
देशभर में अवैध रेत खनन के खिलाफ दायर याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने केंद्र, पांच राज्यों और सीबीआई को नोटिस जारी किया है। कोर्ट ने केंद्र को निर्देश दिया कि वह पूरे क्षेत्र में रेत खनन के संचयी प्रभाव को ध्यान में रखे बिना रेत खनन परियोजनाओं के लिए कोई पर्यावरणीय मंजूरी ना दे।
न्यायमूर्ति एस ए बोबडे की अगुवाई वाली पीठ ने केंद्र सरकार, केंद्रीय जांच ब्यूरो (सीबीआई), तमिलनाडु, पंजाब, मध्य प्रदेश, महाराष्ट्र और आंध्र प्रदेश को नोटिस जारी किए। पीठ ने ये नोटिस उस याचिका की सुनवाई के दौरान जारी किए जिसमें दावा किया गया है कि राज्यों में अनियंत्रित अवैध खनन पर्यावरण को नुकसान पहुंचा रहा है।

याचिकाकर्ता की ओर से पेश वकीलों प्रशांत भूषण और प्रणव सचदेव ने बहस के दौरान न्यायालय से कहा कि अपेक्षित पर्यावरणीय मंजूरी के बिना राज्यों में रेत खनन हो रहा है।

याचिका में न्यायालय से अनुरोध किया गया है कि वह सीबीआई को याचिका में उल्लेखित बालू खनन घोटालों पर मामले दर्ज करने और उनकी जांच करने के आदेश दे।
 

 

supreme court illegal sand mining pil central government cbi states notice seeks response सुप्रीम कोर्ट अवैध रेत खन्न केंद्र सरकार
