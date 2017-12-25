Download App
पृथ्वीराज चौहान के किले पर अवैध कब्जा 

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो / नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 25 Dec 2017 05:49 AM IST
Illegal occupation of Prithviraj Chauhan's Fort

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर

11 वीं शताब्दी में निर्मित पृथ्वीराज चौहान के किले लाल कोट में अतिक्रमण के मामले में हाईकोर्ट ने दक्षिण दिल्ली नगर निगम को कड़ी फटकार लगाई है। हाईकोर्ट ने कहा जिन अधिकारियों की मिलीभगत से अतिक्रमण व अनधिकृत निर्माण हुआ है उन्हें भ्रष्टाचार रोकथाम अधिनियम में जेल भेजा जाएगा। 
कार्यवाहक मुख्य न्यायाधीश की खंडपीठ ने कहा कई जनहित याचिकाएं दायर होने के बाद भी महरौली स्थित किले में अतिक्रमण पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई। यह क्यों न माना जाए कि इस पूरे मामले में निगम अधिकारियों की उस बिल्डर से मिलीभगत है, जिसने धरोहर स्थल पर कब्जा कर लिया। इस मामले में पांच जनहित याचिकाओं के बाद भी कार्रवाई न होना बेहद दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है और यह निगम अधिकारियों के विषय में काफी कुछ कहता है। 

पढ़ें- अफगानिस्तान से लौटेंगी पृथ्वीराज चौहान की अस्थियां

कोर्ट ने एसडीएमसी आयुक्त को दो सप्ताह के भीतर हलफनामा पेश करने का निर्देश दिया है। कोर्ट ने पूछा है कि निगम अधिकारियों ने सबसे पहले अवैध निर्माण कब देखा और उस पर क्या कदम उठाया। निगम यह भी बताए कि उसे कब-कब अतिक्रमण पर शिकायतें मिलीं और धरोहर स्थल पर अवैध निर्माण के खिलाफ दायर पांच जनहित याचिकाओं की अग्रिम कॉपी कब मिली। कोर्ट ने यह भी कहा कि हलफनामे में इस जमीन के मालिकाना हक की जानकारी दी जाए। मामले की अगली सुनवाई के लिए 14 मार्च 2018 की तारीख तय की गई है। 

खंडपीठ ने यह निर्देश महरौली निवासी मीना कुमारी की जनहित याचिका पर दिया है। याचिका में कहा गया है महरौली स्थित लाल कोट पर एक शख्स ने कब्जा कर लिया है और वह वहां अवैध निर्माण कर रहा है।
Your Story has been saved!