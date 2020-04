रैपिड टेस्ट किट पर आईसीएमआर की सलाह, चीन की दो कंपनियों की किट इस्तेमाल न करें

States are advised to stop using these kits procured from the two companies (Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics kits) and return them to be sent back to the suppliers: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) #COVID19 https://t.co/aGgEOpibuN

It needs to be stressed that ICMR hasn't made any payment whatsoever in respect to these supplies. Because of due process followed(not going for procurement with 100% advance amount), Govt doesn't stand to lose a single rupee: Govt of India on Rapid Antibody test kits procurement