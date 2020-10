वायुसेना दिवस पर दो जवानों ने रचा इतिहास, बनाया स्काईडाइव लैंडिंग का नया रिकॉर्ड

#WATCH: Wg Cdr Gajanad Yadava & Warrant Officer AK Tiwari create new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass, Leh at altitude of 17982 ft, breaking their own record. They carried out the jump from C-130J aircraft on Oct 8, to celebrate 88th Air Force Day.(Source:IAF) pic.twitter.com/nLbEAWMp2m