Home ›   India News ›   Iaf participated exercise in The sixth edition of Exercise Desert Flag VI in uae

डेजर्ट फ्लैग-VI : यूएई में भारतीय वायुसेना ने दिखाई अपनी ताकत, अमेरिका-फ्रांस के साथ किया युद्धाभ्यास

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: संजीव कुमार झा Updated Sat, 27 Mar 2021 10:16 PM IST

सार

  • भारतीय वायुसेना ने शनिवार को यूएई में बहुराष्ट्रीय सैन्य अभ्यास डेजर्ट फ्लैग-VI में लिया हिस्सा
  • संयुक्त अरब अमीरात, अमेरिका, फ्रांस और सऊदी अरब ने भी लिया भाग
युद्धाभ्यास
युद्धाभ्यास - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

 भारतीय वायुसेना ने शनिवार को यूएई में बहुराष्ट्रीय सैन्य अभ्यास डेजर्ट फ्लैग-VI में हिस्सा लेकर पूरे विश्व को अपनी ताकत दिखाई। इस अभ्यास में भारत के अतिरिक्त संयुक्त अरब अमीरात, अमेरिका, फ्रांस और सऊदी अरब ने भी भाग लिया। इन छह देशों के अलावा जॉर्डन, ग्रीस, कतर, मिस्र और दक्षिण कोरिया ने पर्यवेक्षक बलों के रूप में भाग लिया। इस सैन्य अभ्यास में भारतीय वायुसेना के एसयू-30-एमकेआई युद्धक विमान ने पहली बार हिस्सा लिया।
