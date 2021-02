लोंगेवाला युद्ध में पाकिस्तान की उम्दा योजना आखिर क्यों हुई फेल? वायुसेना प्रमुख ने किया खुलासा

Pak Army's plan of armoured thrust was brilliant. But they didn't factor in airpower & thought what would half a squadron sitting in Jaisalmer would do, it was their mistake. Airpower can bring asymmetric results if time&place are chosen correctly:IAF chief on Battle of Longewala https://t.co/TBhvpXj6Oi pic.twitter.com/FlvR3poSH9