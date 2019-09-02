शहर चुनें

वायु सेना प्रमुख के साथ अभिनंदन ने उड़ाया मिग-21 लड़ाकू विमान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 02 Sep 2019 12:44 PM IST
अभिनंदन वर्तमान-बीएस धनोआ
अभिनंदन वर्तमान-बीएस धनोआ - फोटो : ANI
खास बातें

  • वायुसेना प्रमुख बीएस धनोआ और विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन वर्थमान ने उड़ाया मिग-21 विमान।
  • पाकिस्तान के हमले का जवाब देते वक्त भी अभिनंदन इसी विमान को उड़ा रहे थे।
भारतीय वायुसेना प्रमुख बीएस धनोआ और विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन वर्थमान ने सोमवार को लड़ाकू विमान मिग-21 में उड़ान भरी। भारत द्वारा बालाकोट में स्थित आतंकी ठिकानों पर 27 फरवरी को हवाई हमला करने के बाद पाकिस्तान ने भी जवाबी कार्रवाई की थी। उस वक्त अभिनंदन पाकिस्तान अधिकृत कश्मीर (पीओके) में मिग-21 ही उड़ा रहे थे।
वायुसेना प्रमुख मिग-21 के पायलट भी हैं। उन्होंने साल 1999 में कारगिल युद्ध के समय 17 स्क्वाड्रन की कमान संभालने के दौरान विमानों को उड़ाया था।
iaf chief air chief marshal bs dhanoa wing commander abhinandan varthaman mig-21 fighter aircraft pakistani counter attack balakot airstrikes
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अयोध्या: मुस्लिम पक्ष के वकील राजीव धवन को मिली धमकी, सुप्रीम कोर्ट करेगा सुनवाई

प्रमुख याचिकाकर्ता एम सिद्दीक तथा ऑल इंडिया सुन्नी वक्फ बोर्ड की ओर से पेश वरिष्ठ अधिवक्ता राजीव धवन ने एक पूर्व सरकारी अधिकारी के खिलाफ शुक्रवार को शीर्ष अदालत में अवमानना याचिका दायर की थी।

2 सितंबर 2019

डीके शिवकुमार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग: ईडी दफ्तर पहुंचे कांग्रेस के 'संकटमोचक' डीके शिवकुमार, होगी पूछताछ

2 सितंबर 2019

ajit pawar
India News

अजीत पवार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट से झटका, सहकारी बैंक घोटाला मामले में नहीं मिली राहत

2 सितंबर 2019

भारतीय रेल
India News

दिल्ली रेल मंडल में पटरी जोड़ने का काम जारी, दक्षिण से आने वाली कई ट्रेंनें हुईं रद्द

2 सितंबर 2019

एनआरसी की अंतिम सूची जारी हो गई है
India News

एनआरसी: दोबारा सत्यापन के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट जाएगी सरकार, केंद्र ने कहा- कोई नहीं होगा गिरफ्तार

2 सितंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

'ग्राम न्यायालय' की स्थापना की मांग करने वाली याचिका पर केंद्र और राज्यों को नोटिस

2 सितंबर 2019

पाक में जबरन धर्मांतरण के विरोध में प्रदर्शन करते सिख समुदाय
India News

पाकिस्तान में हिंदू बेटियों के धर्मांतरण पर दिल्ली में विरोध, फूंका इमरान खान का पुतला

2 सितंबर 2019

गणेश चतुर्थी
India News

GaneshChturthi 2019: देशभर में गणेशोत्सव की धूम, माटुंगा में विराजे गणपति हैं इस बार बेहद खास

2 सितंबर 2019

सीबीआई (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सीबीआई ने दिल्ली के एम्स में भर्ती उन्नाव रेप पीड़िता का बयान दर्ज किया

2 सितंबर 2019

अयोध्या मसले पर सुनवाई शुरू हो गई है
India News

अयोध्या विवाद: सुप्रीम कोर्ट में शुरू हुई सुनवाई, मुस्लिम पक्ष रखेंगे दलील

2 सितंबर 2019

