बंगाल की सियासत: मुकुल रॉय बोले- TMC छोड़ चुका हूं, जब मैं पार्टी का हिस्सा ही नहीं तो इस्तीफे की क्या बात?

तृणमूल कांग्रेस (टीएमसी) के विधायक मुकुल रॉय ने बुधवार को कहा कि वह हमेशा से भाजपा के साथ थे और अगर वह काम की पेशकश करते हैं तो वह पार्टी के साथ रहेंगे। उन्होंने कहा, टीएम से इस्तीफा देने का सवाल ही नहीं उठता, मैं इसका हिस्सा भी नहीं हूं... मैं पहले ही टीएमसी से इस्तीफा दे चुका हूं।

#WATCH | I was always with BJP and I will remain with the party if they offer me work: TMC MLA Mukul Roy pic.twitter.com/0cVQen0eLh