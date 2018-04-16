शहर चुनें

कठुआ गैंगरेपः पीड़िता की वकील ने कहा- न जाने कब मेरा भी रेप हो जाए, SC से करेंगी सुरक्षा की अपील

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 16 Apr 2018 12:24 AM IST
दीपिका सिंह राजावत
दीपिका सिंह राजावत - फोटो : ANI
कठुआ में आठ साल की बच्ची के साथ जिस तरह की हैवानियत हुई, उससे पूरी मानव जाति शर्मसार हुई है। एक बच्ची के साथ हुई ऐसी दरिंदगी से लोग दहशत में हैं, वहीं अब खबर आ रही है कि इस मामले में पीड़िता की ओर से केस लड़ रही वकील दीपिका सिंह राजावत को धमकियां मिल रही हैं। 
दीपिका ने रविवार को मीडिया के सामने आकर इस बात की जानकारी दी। उन्होंने कहा कि उन्हें इस केस को छोड़ने के लिए दबाव बनाया जा रहा है। उन्हें जान से मारने की धमकी मिल रही है। इस बीच उन्होंने यह भी बताया कि वह अपनी सुरक्षा को सुनिश्चित करने के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट से अपील करेंगी। 
 


उन्होंने बताया कि मैं नहीं जानती मैं कब तक जिंदा हूं। मेरा कभी भी रेप किया जा सकता है। भीड़ मुझे मार सकती है। मुझे नुकसान पहुंचा सकती है। मुझे शनिवार को ये धमकियां मिली थी। वो कह रहे थे कि मुझे नहीं छोड़ेंगे। मैं सोमवार को यह बताने सुप्रीम कोर्ट जा रही हूं कि मेरी जान को खतरा है।

