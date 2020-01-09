दिल्ली में बढ़ते अपराधों को लेकर, गृह सचिव और दिल्ली पुलिस कमिश्नर संसदीय समिति के सामने होंगे पेश

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to appear before the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Home Affairs on January 13, over rising crimes in Delhi. Violence in Jamia and JNU to also be discussed. pic.twitter.com/bTi0WBs9KH— ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2020
पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने 13 जनवरी को दिल्ली में होने वाली विपक्षी पार्टियों की बैठक से किनारा कर लिया है। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि कांग्रेस और वामदल पश्चिम बंगाल में गंदी राजनीति कर रहे हैं।
9 जनवरी 2020