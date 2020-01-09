शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Home Secy Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Delhi CP Amulya Patnaik to Appear Before parliamentary panel

दिल्ली में बढ़ते अपराधों को लेकर, गृह सचिव और दिल्ली पुलिस कमिश्नर संसदीय समिति के सामने होंगे पेश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 09 Jan 2020 12:37 PM IST
अजय कुमार भल्ला
अजय कुमार भल्ला - फोटो : Twitter
दिल्ली में बढ़ते अपराधों को लेकर दिल्ली पुलिस आयुक्त अमूल्य पटनायक और केंद्रीय गृह सचिव अजय कुमार भल्ला 13 जनवरी को गृह मामलों की संसदीय स्थायी समिति के समक्ष पेश होने के लिए कहा गया है। हाल ही में हुई जामिया और जेएनयू में हुई हिंसा पर भी चर्चा की जाएगी। 
