Home Ministry sanctioned 100 crores from Nirbhaya Fund for Women Help Desks in Police Stations

महिला सुरक्षा के लिए थानों में बनेगी वुमेन हेल्प डेस्क, 'निर्भया फंड' से 100 करोड़ मंजूर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 05 Dec 2019 09:04 PM IST
गृह मंत्रालय (फाइल फोटो)
गृह मंत्रालय (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
केंद्र सरकार ने महिलाओं की सुरक्षा के लिए बड़ा कदम उठाया है। गृह मंत्रालय ने पुलिस स्टेशनों में महिला सहायता डेस्क की स्थापना और सुदृढ़ीकरण के लिए 'निर्भया फंड' से 100 करोड़ रुपये मंजूर किए हैं। यह योजना राज्यों और केंद्रशासित प्रदेशों में लागू की जाएगी।
केंद्रीय गृह मंत्रालय और महिला बाल विकास मंत्रालय के सहयोग से सभी थानों में महिला सहायता डेस्क और एंटी ह्यूमन ट्रैफिकिंग यूनिट की स्थापना की जाएगी। इसके लिए 100 करोड़ रुपये का बजट तय किया गया था। 
