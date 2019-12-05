महिला सुरक्षा के लिए थानों में बनेगी वुमेन हेल्प डेस्क, 'निर्भया फंड' से 100 करोड़ मंजूर

Ministry of Home Affairs has sanctioned Rs 100 crores from 'Nirbhaya' Fund for setting up and strengthening of Women Help Desks in Police Stations. The scheme to be implemented by the States and Union Territories. pic.twitter.com/xATmFpgqyw— ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2019
5 दिसंबर 2019