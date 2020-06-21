शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Home Minister Amit Shah to hold a meeting over COVID19 with Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal and other officials CM Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia will also attend

कोरोना पर गृह मंत्री शाह की बैठक, सीएम केजरीवाल और सिसोदिया भी होंगे शामिल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 21 Jun 2020 05:16 PM IST
विज्ञापन
केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : एएनआई

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर Free में
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

70 वर्षों से करोड़ों पाठकों की पसंद

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह आज दिल्ली के उप राज्यपाल अनिल बैजल और अन्य वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों के साथ कोविड-19 की स्थिति को लेकर बैठक करेंगे। दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल और उप मुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया भी इस बैठक में वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से हिस्सा लेंगे। यह बैठक गृह मंत्रालय में होगी। केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉ. हर्षवर्धन और स्वास्थ्य सचिव प्रीति सूदन बैठक के लिए मंत्रालय पहुंच चुके हैं। 
विज्ञापन


घर बैठे करें AFCAT की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,499 रु. में
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
coronavirus amit shah anil baijal arvind kejriwal manish sisodia

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

बेली पुल
Jammu

बात उस बेली ब्रिज की जिसकी वजह से बौखलाया है चीन, जानिए सबसे पहले इसे किसने और कब बनाया?

21 जून 2020

Surya Grahan 2020
India News

Surya Grahan 2020: देश और दुनिया से सामने आईं सूर्य ग्रहण की तस्वीरें, देखें दुर्लभ नजारा

21 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
सूर्य ग्रहण 2020
India News

सूर्य ग्रहण 2020: दिल्ली से लेकर जम्मू-कश्मीर तक ऐसा दिख रहा है सूर्यग्रहण, देखें वीडियो

21 जून 2020

Favipiravir
India News

Corona Vaccine: कोरोना के इलाज के लिए दवा तैयार, 103 रुपये की एक गोली

21 जून 2020

माता-पिता की फाइल फोटो व मासूम
Kanpur

यूपी: लॉकडाउन में गई नौकरी, भूख बनी मजबूरी, कमरे के बाहर रोता रहा मासूम अंदर मां-बाप फांसी पर झूले

21 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
दीपिका पादुकोण, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के अभिनय को लेकर दीपिका पादुकोण ने कही थी ये बात, वायरल हो रहा वीडियो

21 जून 2020

पाकिस्तानी ड्रोन
Jammu

पाकिस्तानी ड्रोन में चीन की चाल, उर्दू वाला कोड खोलेगा कई राज, एक अहम बात ये भी है

21 जून 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, संजना संघी
Bollywood

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत को याद कर भावुक हुईं को-एक्टर, बोलीं- 'झूठ बोल रहे थे वो लोग जिन्होंने...'

21 जून 2020

भारत-चीन विवाद
India News

भारत-चीन विवाद: लद्दाख और दोकलम गतिरोध के पीछे इस सैन्य कमांडर का हाथ

21 जून 2020

बॉलीवुड
Bollywood

सलमान ने की सुशांत के फैंस का साथ देने की अपील और कई कलाकारों ने छोड़ा ट्विटर, पांच खबरें

21 जून 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited