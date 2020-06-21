कोरोना पर गृह मंत्री शाह की बैठक, सीएम केजरीवाल और सिसोदिया भी होंगे शामिल

Home Minister Amit Shah to hold a meeting over #COVID19 with Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal and other senior officials, today. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to attend the meeting via video conferencing.— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.