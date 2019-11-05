शहर चुनें

Home Minister Amit Shah's meeting with DGP and Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir

गृह मंत्री अमित शाह की जम्मू-कश्मीर के डीजीपी व मुख्य सचिव के साथ बैठक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 05 Nov 2019 04:41 PM IST
अमित शाह
अमित शाह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमित शाह केंद्रीय गृह सचिव ए के भल्ला व अन्य अधिकारियों के साथ जम्मू-कश्मीर के मुद्दे पर बैठक करेंगे। इस बैठक में जम्मू और कश्मीर के मुख्य सचिव, डीजीपी जम्मू और कश्मीर व  जम्मू और कश्मीर के प्रधान गृह सचिव हिस्सा लेंगे। बैठक में राज्य की सुरक्षा से संबंधित मुद्दों पर चर्चा होने की संभावना है।
jammu-kashmir amit shah home minister home secretary dgp jammu-kashmir union home secretary
