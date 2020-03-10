शहर चुनें


देशभर में होली का उल्लास, पीएम मोदी और गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने लोगों को दीं शुभकामनाएं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 10 Mar 2020 09:09 AM IST
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
देशभर में आज धूमधाम के साथ होली का त्योहार मनाया जा रहा है। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी देशवासियों को होली की शुभकामनाएं दी हैं। पीएम मोदी ने ट्वीट किया कि "रंग, उमंग और आनंद के त्योहार होली की आप सभी को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। यह पर्व सभी देशवासियों के जीवन में खुशियों लेकर आए।" केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने भी होली की शुभकामनाएं दी हैं।
पीएम मोदी और अमित शाह के अलावा राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने होली की बधाई दी। राष्ट्रपति ने कहा कि "होली के पावन पर्व की सभी देशवासियों को ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। रंगों का उत्सव होली, शरद ऋतु के समापन का और वसंत ऋतु के आगमन का संदेश देता है। मेरी कामना है कि यह त्योहार सभी के जीवन में सुख, शांति और समृद्धि लाए।" प्रियंका गांधी ने भी लोगों की होली की शुभकामनाएं दी हैं। 
 

 
