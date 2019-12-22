शहर चुनें

India News

असम के मंत्री हिमंत बिस्वा बोले, असमी को राज्य भाषा बनाने के लिए केंद्र को भेजेंगे प्रस्ताव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दिसपुर Updated Sun, 22 Dec 2019 02:25 AM IST
असम के वित्त मंत्री हिमंत बिस्वा शर्मा
असम के वित्त मंत्री हिमंत बिस्वा शर्मा - फोटो : ANI
असम के मंत्री हिमंत बिस्वा शर्मा ने कहा है कि राज्य सरकार ने असमी को राज्य की भाषा बनाने के लिए केंद्र को प्रस्ताव भेजने का फैसला किया है। हिमंत ने एक संवाददाता सम्मेलन में कहा, सभी भारतीय राज्यों को मूल रूप से भाषा के आधार पर पुनर्गठित किया गया था। इसके बाद, प्रवासन की वजह से राज्य की भाषा बोलने वाले लोगों की संख्या अलग हो सकती है। हालांकि, राज्य के निर्माण के आधार पर भाषा को रखना महत्वपूर्ण है।
उन्होंने कहा कि राज्य कैबिनेट ने फैसला किया है कि भारत के संविधान के अनुच्छेद 345 में संशोधन करके केंद्र सरकार असमी भाषा को बराक घाटी, बीटीएडी क्षेत्र और पहाड़ी जिलों को छोड़कर असम की राज्य भाषा के रूप में घोषित कर सकती है।
 




शर्मा ने कहा, हम अगले विधानसभा सत्र में कानून लाएंगे ताकि यह अनिवार्य हो जाए कि असमिया भाषा को सभी अंग्रेजी और अन्य माध्यम स्कूलों में एक अनिवार्य विषय के रूप में पढ़ाया जाना चाहिए। हालांकि, यह कानून पहाड़ी जिलों, बीटीएडी, बोडो बहुल क्षेत्रों और बारा घाटी के लिए लागू नहीं होगा।
 



उन्होंने कहा कि स्वदेशी लोगों के भूमि अधिकारों की सुरक्षा के लिए विधानसभा सत्र में एक विधेयक पेश किया जाएगा। नए बिल के अनुसार केवल एक असम का नागरिक किसी अन्य असम के नागरिक को जमीन बेच या खरीद सकेगा।
himanta biswa sarma central government assamese language assam government
