असम के मंत्री हिमंत बिस्वा बोले, असमी को राज्य भाषा बनाने के लिए केंद्र को भेजेंगे प्रस्ताव

Assam Min Himanta Biswa Sarma:State govt has requested Govt of India to suitably amend Article 345 of Constitution of India to make Assamese as state language,however in Barak Valley,Bodoland Territorial Area Districts (BTAD) area&hill districts this may not be applicable.(21.12) pic.twitter.com/t6SwIKsSkL— ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2019
Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma: State cabinet also decided to bring a new bill in the next assembly session securing the land rights for the indigenous people. Under this bill, indigenous people can sell their land only to indigenous people. (21.12) pic.twitter.com/TNY2u7uzyP— ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2019
सरकार ने देशभर में 13.77 लाख आंगनबाड़ियों को हाईटेक बनाने की तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। पहले चरण में पायलट प्रोजेक्ट के तहत 50 हजार आंगनबाड़ियों को कंप्यूटर व अन्य आधुनिक सुविधाओं से लैस किया जाएगा।
22 दिसंबर 2019