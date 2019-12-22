असम के मंत्री हिमंत बिस्वा बोले, असमी को राज्य भाषा बनाने के लिए केंद्र को भेजेंगे प्रस्ताव

Assam Min Himanta Biswa Sarma:State govt has requested Govt of India to suitably amend Article 345 of Constitution of India to make Assamese as state language,however in Barak Valley,Bodoland Territorial Area Districts (BTAD) area&hill districts this may not be applicable.(21.12) pic.twitter.com/t6SwIKsSkL

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma: State cabinet also decided to bring a new bill in the next assembly session securing the land rights for the indigenous people. Under this bill, indigenous people can sell their land only to indigenous people. (21.12) pic.twitter.com/TNY2u7uzyP