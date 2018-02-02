अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Delhi NCR ›   Noida ›   High Court order to cisf could not deny job due to tattoo

टैटू की वजह से नौकरी देने से इनकार नहीं कर सकती CISF: हाईकोर्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 08:50 AM IST
High Court order to cisf could not deny job due to tattoo
Bombay High Court
अब तक ऐसे कई मामले सामने आए हैं जहां अभ्यर्थी को टैटू की वजह से नौकरी में परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा। इसी तरह के एक मामले में बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट ने एक दिशा दी है। शोलापुर निवासी एक नागरिक ने सीआईएसएफ के खिलाफ याचिका दायर की थी। इस पर सुनवाई करते हुए कोर्ट ने कहा है कि CISF टैटू के कारण जॉब देने से मना नहीं कर सकता है। 

दरअसल याचिकाकर्ता की बांह पर टैटू था। जिसकी वजह से उसे नौकरी के लिए अयोग्य घोषित कर दिया था। जिसके बाद कोर्ट ने इस मामले में रुख साफ किया। न्यायमूर्ति आर एम बोर्डे और राजेश केतकर की बेंच ने कहा कि चूंकि अभ्यर्थी पात्रता के अन्य सभी मानदंड पूरा करता है इसलिए उसे नौकरी दी जानी चाहिए। कोर्ट ने कहा कि सीआईएसएफ को अपने नियमों में बदलाव करना चाहिए। 

RELATED

कोर्ट ने कहा कि हमें धार्मिक भावनाओं का भी सम्मान करना चाहिए। याचिकाकर्ता ने कॉन्सटेबल सह चालक के पद के लिए आवेदन भरा था। 
high court bombay hc cisf tatto job deny due to tattoo

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

budget 2018 saif ali khan kareena kapoor khan taimur ali khan
Bollywood

Budget 2018: सोशल मीडिया पर ऐसे छाए रहे तैमूर, यूजर्स बोले- 'डायपर सस्ते हुए क्या ?'

2 फरवरी 2018

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman files a complaint of criminal intimidation businessman arrested
Bollywood

जीनत अमान ने बिजनेसमैन पर लगाया छेड़छाड़ का आरोप, पुलिस ने ऐसे सिखाया सबक

2 फरवरी 2018

shama sikander yoga picture viral
Lifestyle

इंटरनेट पर वायरल हुईं एक्ट्रेस के HOT योगा की तस्वीरें, देखना नहीं चाहेंगे क्या?

2 फरवरी 2018

Five Food Items Counted As Viagra For Women To Improve Libido
Healthy Food

महिलाओं में मोहब्बत की चाहत जगाएंगी ये पांच चीजें, 16वें साल की आएगी फीलिंग

2 फरवरी 2018

Jackie Shroff Controversial And Weird Topless Pictures
Fashion street

जैकी श्रॉफ के फैशन सेंस के खिलाफ हो गया था बॉलीवुड, जब सामने आई थीं ये टॉपलेस तस्वीरें

2 फरवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan and Hiten Tejwani will back together
Television

Bigg Boss के बाद हितेन-अर्शी फिर आएंगे साथ, फैंस की मांग पर करेंगे हर काम

2 फरवरी 2018

Ram Gopal verma tweets about his movie with Mia Malkova
Bollywood

'गॉड सेक्स एंड ट्रुथ' हो गई सुपरहिट, अब क्या किसी दूसरी पॉर्न स्टार को लॉन्च करेंगे राम गोपाल वर्मा

2 फरवरी 2018

Rubina Dilaik completed her 1 million followers on Instagram
Television

बोल्डनेस से इंटरनेट पर बवाल मचा रही टीवी की किन्नर बहू, इंस्टाग्राम पर पूरे हुए एक मिलियन फॉलोअर्स

2 फरवरी 2018

Ranveer Singh reveals about her girlfriends
Bollywood

गर्लफ्रेंड्स को लेकर रणवीर सिंह का बड़ा खुलासा, 14 साल की उम्र में ही करने लगे थे ऐसे काम

1 फरवरी 2018

sanjay leela bhansali film padmaavat will finally release in gujarat
Bollywood

बजट आते ही गुजरात में 'पद्मावत' रिलीज होने का रास्ता साफ, अब भंसाली के सामने नई मुश्किल

1 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Live aam budget 2018: Arun Jaitley budget will give benefits to farmers
India News

आम बजट 2018: किसानों के लिए अरुण जेटली की पोटली से निकला तोहफा, होंगे ये फायदे

वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली अपना 5वां आम बजट संसद में पेश कर रहे हैं। जिस पर देश के हर वर्ग की निगाहें लगी हुई हैं। जैसी उम्मीद जताई जा रही थी, वैसा ही दिखा।

1 फरवरी 2018

budget highlights live: union budget highlights 2018
India News

Aam Budget 2018 Highlights: बजट के यह बड़े ऐलान, महंगे होंगे मोबाइल और टीवी, हर बिल पर टैक्स बढ़ा

1 फरवरी 2018

Union Budget 2018: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Budget Speech
India News

Budget 2018: करदाताओं को नहीं मिली राहत, निवेशकों को झटका, किसानों को दिखाया सपना

1 फरवरी 2018

Budget is only on farmers, No provision of income to increase
India News

Budget 2018: किसान हितैषी दिखने पर ही है जोर, आमदनी बढ़ाने के लिए रकम का प्रावधान नहीं

2 फरवरी 2018

West Bengal and Rajasthan, BJP's disappointment in the by-election results of two states
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल और राजस्थान, दो राज्यों के उपचुनाव नतीजों में भाजपा को मिली मायूसी

2 फरवरी 2018

Manmohan Singh: Farmers doubled incomes in four years is Impossible
India News

पूर्व पीएम मनमोहन सिंह बोले- चार सालों में किसानों की दोगुनी आमदनी असंभव

2 फरवरी 2018

17 opposition parties will stand together on national issues
India News

राष्ट्रीय मुद्दों पर एक साथ खड़ी होंगी 17 विपक्षी पार्टियां, सोनिया ने कहा भूलना होगा आपसी मतभेद

2 फरवरी 2018

Aam Budget 2018 pm modi congrats to arun jaitley over budget
India News

बजट के लिए पीएम मोदी ने वित्त मंत्री जेटली को दी बधाई, बोले- ये गरीबों का बजट

1 फरवरी 2018

World's biggest healthcare Ayushman Bharat program in Modi Govt Aam budget
India News

बजट: देश की 40 फीसदी आबादी को मोदी सरकार का तोहफा, दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी सरकारी योजना का ऐलान

1 फरवरी 2018

govt do more effort on epf for new employee, to contribute 12 percentage
India News

अाम बजट 2018: नए कर्मचारियों को तोहफा, ईपीएफ में 12 फीसदी योगदान देगी 

1 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

कांग्रेस ने इन 8 बिंदुओं पर परखा बजट, ये निकाला नतीजा

वित्त मंत्री अरूण जेटली द्वारा प्रस्तुत किए गए आम बजट पर पूर्व वित्त मंत्री पी. चिदंबरम ने निराशा जताई है। एक प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस को संबोधित करते हुए पी. चिदंबरम ने कृषि, हेल्थ केयर, रोजगार, टैक्स, निवेश समेत 8 मुद्दों पर बीजेपी सरकार पर हमला बोला।

2 फरवरी 2018

Union Budget 2018 will bind the nation: Baba Ramdev 2:01

जल्दी ही इनकम टैक्स छूट पांच लाख रुपये करने का फैसला लेगी सरकार

2 फरवरी 2018

WATCH THE FULL LUNAR ECLIPSE TIMELAPSE IN ONE MINUTE, SUPER MOON, BLUW MOON AND BLOOD MOON 1:07

सिर्फ 60 सेकंड में देखिए कैसे गायब होकर ब्लड मून और फिर ब्लू मून बना चांद

1 फरवरी 2018

FINANCE MINISTER ARUN JAITELY PRESENTED UNION BUDGET 4:53

#Budget2018 मोदी सरकार ने किसानों और गरीबों के लिए बनाया ये सॉलिड प्लान

1 फरवरी 2018

PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI ON UNION BUDGET 2018-19 3:59

#Budget2018 पीएम मोदी ने सरल भाषा में ऐसे समझाया वित्त मंत्री का बजट

1 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

The Tahsil administration returned to see the postponement order.
Kushinagar

स्थगन आदेश देख वापस लौटा तहसील प्रशासन

1 फरवरी 2018

Government notifies hike in salary for Supreme Court and High Court judges
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट व हाईकोर्ट के जजों के वेतन में 200 फीसदी की बढ़ोतरी, सरकार ने जारी की अधिसूचना

31 जनवरी 2018

Instructions for checking irregularities in building construction
Allahabad

भवन निर्माण में अनियमितता की जांच का निर्देश

30 जनवरी 2018

Odisha High Court disqualifies Sundargarh Congress MLA Jogesh Kumar Singh
India News

कांग्रेस विधायक का जाति प्रमाण पत्र निकला फर्जी, ओडिशा हाईकोर्ट ने ठहराया अयोग्य

30 जनवरी 2018

NIA investigating a plea of kerala woman alleging husband for forcefully converting into Islam
India News

केरल: पति ने जबरन इस्लाम कबूल करवाया, ISIS को बेचने का था प्लान

30 जनवरी 2018

High Court website will get information from FIR
Allahabad

हाईकोर्ट की वेबसाइट से मिल जाएगी एफआईआर की जानकारी

28 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.