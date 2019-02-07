शहर चुनें

India News

दिल्ली में हेमंत सोरेन ने राहुल गांधी से की मुलाकात

भाषा, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 07 Feb 2019 02:01 PM IST
राहुल गांधी-हेमंत सोरेन
राहुल गांधी-हेमंत सोरेन - फोटो : ANI
झारखंड मुक्ति मोर्चा (झामुमो) के नेता हेमंत सोरेन ने बृहस्पतिवार को कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी से मुलाकात की। कांग्रेस सूत्रों के मुताबिक झारखंड के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री सोरेन के गांधी से मुलाकात के दौरान राज्य के कांग्रेस प्रभारी आरपीएन सिंह और प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी के अध्यक्ष अजय कुमार भी उपस्थित थे।
झारखंड में विपक्षी गठबंधन के बीच लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए सीटों के तालमेल को अंतिम रूप देने को लेकर बातचीत की पृष्ठभूमि में गांधी और सोरेन की मुलाकात महत्वपूर्ण है। गौरतलब है कि पिछले दिनों झारखंड में कांग्रेस, झामुमो और कुछ अन्य विपक्षी दलों की बैठक हुई थी जिसमें भाजपा के खिलाफ मिलकर चुनाव लड़ने का फैसला हुआ था।

लोकसभा चुनाव के साथ ही इस साल झारखंड में विधानसभा चुनाव भी प्रस्तावित हैं।


Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

सरस्वती पूजा की कॉलेज ने नहीं दी इजाजत
India News

केरल में इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज ने नहीं दी सरस्वती पूजा की इजाजत, कहा- हम सेक्युलर हैं

पिछले साल कॉलेज जोकि कुसेट से संबंद्ध है वह अनिश्चितकाल के लिए 25 जनवरी से बंद कर दिया गया था। ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि कैंपस में एक कार्यक्रम के दौरान कथित तौर पर बीफ कटलेट परोसे गए थे जिससे दो समुदायों के बीच झड़प हो गई थी।

7 फरवरी 2019

वीके सिंह
India News

तख्तापलट की खबर पर वीके सिंह ने की जांच की मांग, कहा- मेरे पास छुपाने को कुछ नहीं

7 फरवरी 2019

supreme court
India News

मुजफ्फरपुर बालिका गृह मामला : सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा- बस बहुत हो गया, अब दिल्ली में होगी सुनवाई

7 फरवरी 2019

कोलकाता पुलिस कमिश्नर राजीव कुमार
India News

सीबीआई पूछताछ से पहले इन सवालों का जवाब देने की तैयारी में खुद जुटे राजीव कुमार

7 फरवरी 2019

पिता ने किया कन्यादान की रस्म से इनकार
India News

संपत्ति नहीं है बेटी, दुल्हन के पिता ने नहीं निभाई कन्यादान की रस्म

7 फरवरी 2019

चुनावों से पहले सरकारे सोने से लेकर भत्ते तक की कर रही हैं घोषणा
India News

चुनावी तोहफा : असम सरकार देगी सोना तो मध्यप्रदेश में बेरोजगारों को मिलेगा इतना भत्ता

7 फरवरी 2019

वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस
India News

15 फरवरी को वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस को पीएम दिखाएंगे हरी झंडी

7 फरवरी 2019

mumbai airport
India News

मुंबई एयरपोर्ट पर आज से मार्च तक 5000 उड़ानें होंगी रद्द, ये है वजह

7 फरवरी 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

एयर इंडिया ने शाकाहारी परिवार को परोसा मांसाहारी खाना, अब देना होगा हर्जाना

7 फरवरी 2019

Four UPA ministers behind the news of the fake coup of Army in 2012
India News

सेना के फर्जी तख्तापलट की खबर के पीछे भाजपा ने यूपीए के चार मंत्रियों को बताया जिम्मेदार

7 फरवरी 2019

