तमिलनाडु में अगले 24 घंटों में भारी बारिश संभव, मौसम विभाग का अलर्ट

Balachandran, South Zone Head of the Indian Meteorological Department in Chennai: In next 24 hours, widespread moderate rainfall is expected to occur over north Tamil Nadu. Isolated heavy rainfall expected to occur in 1-2 places in 16 districts including Kanyakumari & Madurai pic.twitter.com/YXIPmDCO6W— ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2019
यूरोपीय संघ के 28 सांसदों का एक प्रतिनिधिमंडल घाटी के जमीनी हालात का जायजा लेने के लिए एक दिवसीय दौरे पर श्रीनगर पहुंच चुका है। यूरोप प्रतिनिधिमंडल में इटली, जर्मनी, ब्रिटेन, फ्रांस और पोलैंड के एमपी शामिल हैं।
29 अक्टूबर 2019