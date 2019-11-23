शारदा घोटाला : राजीव कुमार की जमानत के खिलाफ सीबीआई की याचिका पर सुनवाई 25 को

Supreme Court to hear on November 25, the appeal filed by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking cancellation of bail granted by the Calcutta High Court to former Kolkata Police Chief, Rajeev Kumar, in the Saradha chit fund scam case.— ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2019
दरअसल, शिवसेना कार्यकर्ता उद्धव ठाकरे को मुख्यमंत्री के तौर पर देखना चाहते हैं जबकि कांग्रेस-एनसीपी इसके लिए तैयार नहीं है।
23 नवंबर 2019