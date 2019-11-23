शहर चुनें

शारदा घोटाला : राजीव कुमार की जमानत के खिलाफ सीबीआई की याचिका पर सुनवाई 25 को

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Sat, 23 Nov 2019 12:22 AM IST
राजीव कुमार (फाइल फोटो)
राजीव कुमार (फाइल फोटो)
शारदा चिटफंड घोटाला मामले में कोलकाता के पूर्व पुलिस कमिश्नर राजीव कुमार की मुसीबत खत्म होती नजर नहीं आ रही है। फिलहाल जेल से बाहर राजीव की जमानत के खिलाफ सीबीआई ने याचिका दायर की है। 
एक अक्तूबर को  50 हजार रुपये के निजी मुचलके पर राजीव को कोलकाता हाईकोर्ट से जमानत मिली थी लेकिन फिर सीबीआई ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में एक याचिका डालकर उनकी जमानत रद्द करने की मांग कर दी। अब इस मामले में 25 नवंबर को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सुनवाई होगी।
 
बता दें कि चिटफंड घोटाला मामले में सीबीआई राजीव कुमार की तलाश कर रही है। राजीव कुमार को जांच में शामिल होने के लिए सीबीआई कई बार समन जारी कर चुकी है। लेकिन राजीव कुमार समन को नजरअंदाज करके अपने ठिकाने बदलते रहते हैं।
rajeev kumar ips saradha chit fund
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

