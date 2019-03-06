शहर चुनें

Hearing begins in Supreme Court on Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid land dispute case

Live

राम मंदिर पर होगी मध्यस्थता? सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सुनवाई जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 06 Mar 2019 11:28 AM IST
Hearing begins in Supreme Court on Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid land dispute case
supreme court - फोटो : PTI
लाइव अपडेट

11:48 AM, 06-Mar-2019
अयोध्या मामले पर सुनवाई के दौरान जस्टिस बोबडे ने कहा, "बाबर था या नहीं, वह राजा था या नहीं, वहां मंदिर था या मस्जिद, ये सब इतिहास की बातें हैं, कोई भी उस जगह बने और बिगड़े निर्माण या मंदिर-मस्जिद और इतिहास को पलट नहीं सकता, जो पहले हुआ, उस पर हमारा कोई नियंत्रण नहीं, अब विवाद क्या है, हम उस पर बात कर रहे हैं इसलिए कोर्ट चाहता है कि आपसी बातचीत से इसका हल निकले।"
11:45 AM, 06-Mar-2019
जस्टिस एसए बोबडे ने कहा कि जब मध्यस्थता की प्रक्रिया चल रही हो तो उसकी रिपोर्टिंग नहीं होनी चाहिए। गोपनीयता का उल्लंघन नहीं होना चाहिए।
11:40 AM, 06-Mar-2019
जस्टिस एसए बोबडे ने सुनवाई के दौरान कहा कि "जो अतीत में हुआ उसपर हमारा कोई निंयत्रण नहीं है, किसने आक्रमण किया, कौन राजा था, मंदिर था या मस्जिद। हमें वर्तमान विवाद के बारे में पता है। हम केवल विवाद को सुलझाने को लेकर चिंतित हैं।"
 

 
11:37 AM, 06-Mar-2019
सुनवाई के दौरान जस्टिस एसए बोबडे ने कहा, यह केवल जमीन विवाद नहीं बल्कि भावनाओं, धर्म और विश्वास से जुड़ा मामला है। उन्होंने कहा कि इसमें मध्यस्थ नहीं बल्कि मध्यस्थों का एक पैनल होना चाहिए।
11:37 AM, 06-Mar-2019
चीफ जस्टिस रंजन गोगोई की अध्यक्षता वाली पांच सदस्यीय संविधान पीठ मामले की सुनवाई कर रही है। उन्होंने मंगलवार को कहा था कि अगर एक फीसदी भी गुंजाइश हो तो मामला बातचीत के जरिये सुलझाने का प्रयास करना चाहिए। 
11:25 AM, 06-Mar-2019
सुप्रीम कोर्ट में राम जन्मभूमि-बाबरी मस्जिद जमीन विवाद के मामले की सुनवाई शुरू हो चुकी है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट थोड़ी देर में तय कर सकता है मामले को मध्यस्थता के लिए भेजा जाए या नहीं।
 

 
supreme court hearing ayodhya ram janmabhoomi case सुप्रीम कोर्ट राम जन्मभूमि अयोध्या विवाद सुनवाई केस
