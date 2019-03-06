Liveराम मंदिर पर होगी मध्यस्थता? सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सुनवाई जारी
SC on Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case: Justice SA Bobde says, “We have no control over what happened in the past, who invaded, who was the king, temple or mosque. We know about the present dispute. We are concerned only about resolving the dispute," pic.twitter.com/23dEMnKrMH— ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2019
Hearing begins in Supreme Court on Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case. Court to decide on whether the case may be sent for court-monitored mediation to save time. pic.twitter.com/SHoTN7edL8— ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2019
भारतीय जनता पार्टी की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट मंगलवार सुबह हैक की गई थी, जोकि बुधवार सुबह तक अपडेट नहीं हो सकी है। मंगलवार को वेबसाइट पर अभद्र भाषा का इस्तेमाल किया गया था।
6 मार्च 2019