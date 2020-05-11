स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय ने होम आइसोलेशन के लिए जारी किए नए दिशा-निर्देश

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has issued revised guidelines for home isolation of very mild/pre-symptomatic #COVID19 cases pic.twitter.com/hTPcGRBqxd— ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2020
