शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   health ministry issue revised guidelines for home isolation of very mild pre-symptomatic covid 19 cases

स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय ने होम आइसोलेशन के लिए जारी किए नए दिशा-निर्देश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 11 May 2020 09:16 AM IST
विज्ञापन
जांच करता स्वास्थ्यकर्मी (फाइल फोटो)
जांच करता स्वास्थ्यकर्मी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें
केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण मंत्रालय ने बहुत हल्के और पूर्व लक्षणात्मक कोविड-19 रोगियों के लिए होम आइसोलेशन को लेकर संशोधित दिशा-निर्देश जारी किए हैं।
विज्ञापन

 
 
Crack करें NEET-JEE | घर बैठे लें कोटा की फैकल्टी से कोचिंग, अभी रजिस्टर करें और पाएं 2000 रुपये की छूट | कूपन कोड - WEB2000
Click here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
health ministry covid 19 home isolation guidelines

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

महाराष्ट्र के ठाणे में लॉकडाउन को लेकर जरूरी दिशा-निर्देशों की घोषणा करता एक पुलिस कर्मी।
India News

भारत में कोरोना: पिछले 24 घंटे में 4213 नए मामले सामने आए, 97 लोगों की मौत

11 मई 2020

सदाशिव अमरापुरकर
Bollywood

जन्मदिन पर चाहने वालों को आई मायानगरी की इस 'महारानी' की याद, इन 10 किरदारों से जमाया रंग

11 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

28 राज्यों में तम्बाकू-गुटका खाने व थूकने पर रोक, लेकिन उत्पादन रहेगा जारी

11 मई 2020

लंदन में लॉकडाउन के दौरान घरों से बाहर निकले साइकल सवार।
World

‘हर्ड इम्युनिटी’ भी संक्रमण रोकने की गारंटी नहीं, यह है वजह

11 मई 2020

कोरोना वायरस
विशेष

देश में संक्रमण से पिछले 10 दिन में सबसे ज्यादा मौतें, पांच दिन में बढ़े 20 हजार मरीज

11 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
माउंट एवेरेस्ट पर चीन का 5जी नेटवर्क
World

एवरेस्ट को भी निगलने की फिराक में ड्रैगन, सबसे ऊंची चोटी पर बनाया 5जी इंटरनेट बेस स्टेशन

11 मई 2020

केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉ हर्षवर्धन(फाइल फोटो)
India News

Coronavirus in india: नियम बदलते ही एक दिन में 1511 मरीजों की छुट्टी, मरीजों का आंकड़ा 63 हजार के करीब

11 मई 2020

सदाशिव अमरापुरकर
Bollywood

फिल्मों में इस खलनायक के आगे हीरो भी लगते थे फीके, आज भी लोगों को याद है इनकी अदाकारी

11 मई 2020

कोरोना वायरस की जांच
Agra

मां के दूध का कमाल, 23 दिन के मासूम ने बिना दवा जीती कोरोना से जंग

11 मई 2020

सलमान खान
Bollywood

लॉकडाउन में सलमान खान को याद आया पुराना वक्त, बोले- फिल्में पिटती रहीं लेकिन मैं रुका नहीं

10 मई 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited