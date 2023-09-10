G20: राजघाट पर एकत्र हुए PM मोदी समेत जी20 देशों के राष्ट्राध्यक्ष; बापू को श्रद्धांजलि व पुष्पांजलि अर्पित की

भारत में जी20 शिखर सम्मेलन के दूसरे दिन सभी नेता दिल्ली में राजघाट पर एकत्र हुए। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडन, ब्रिटेन के प्रधानमंत्री ऋषि सुनक, ऑस्ट्रेलियाई प्रधानमंत्री एंथनी अल्बनीस, कनाडा के प्रधानमंत्री जस्टिन ट्रूडो, पीपुल्स रिपब्लिक ऑफ चाइना के प्रधानमंत्री ली कियांग, रूसी विदेश मंत्री सर्गेई लावरोव और अन्य राष्ट्राध्यक्षों ने महात्मा गांधी को श्रद्धांजलि और पुष्पांजलि अर्पित की।

#WATCH | G 20 in India: Heads of state and government and Heads of international organizations pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi and lay a wreath at Delhi's Rajghat. pic.twitter.com/v4VhHsdxsD