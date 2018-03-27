शहर चुनें

HDFC बैंक के बाहर कीलें लगाने पर मचा विवाद, लोगों ने सुनाई खरी-खोटी तो मांगी माफी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Tue, 27 Mar 2018 09:38 AM IST
आयरन स्पाइक
बैंक अपनी सुरक्षा को पुख्ता करने के लिए तमाम इंतजाम करते हैं। मगर क्या आपने किसी बैंक को अपने गेट के बाहर आयरन स्पाइक (लोही की नुकीली नोंक) लगाते हुए देखा या सुना है। लेकिन एचडीएफसी बैंक ने ऐसा काम किया है। जिसके बाद उसे ट्विटर पर लोगों की काफी खरी-खोटी सुननी पड़ी। यह घटना एचडीएफसी बैंक के मुंबई स्थित फोर्ट ब्रांच की है। जहां बैंक के गेट के बाहर लोहे की नुकीली कीलें लगाई गई हैं।
एचडीएफसी बैंक के इस अजीब निर्णय की तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया खासतौर से ट्विटर पर काफी शेयर की गईं। जिसमें लोगों का कहना था कि इन नोंक की वजह से सड़क पर चल रहे पैदल यात्री, बुजुर्ग और बच्चे अपना नियंत्रण खोकर गिरने पर मर सकते हैं। कुछ लोगों का कहना था कि ना केवल यह कीलें जानलेवा है बल्कि इससे आवारा जानवरों को भी नुकसान पहुंच सकता है। तारिक खान नाम के शख्स ने कहा- यह तस्वीर आपके एमजी रोड पर खुले नए ब्रांच की है। फैब इंडिया के अलावा यह एक अच्छा मॉडर्न ब्रांच है लेकिन यह कीलें क्यों लगा रखी है?

रवि सुरोलिया नाम के यूजर ने कहा- आप बेशक किसी बेघर को अपनी ब्रांच के बाहर मत रहने दीजिए लेकिन इस तरह की व्यवस्था से गलती से गिरने पर किसी को नुकसान पहुंचने के साथ ही उसकी मौत हो सकती है। कृपया इन्हें हटा दें। सिमोन मुंडे ने लिखा- एचडीएफसी बैंक की तरफ से बेघरों के संकट का यह समाधान निकाला गया है। ट्विटर पर हुई खिंचाई के बाद बैंक ने आज लोगों से माफी मांगी है। बैंक ने कहा- फोर्ट ब्रांच में नुकीली कील लगाने के बाद जनता को हुई असुविधा के लिए हम तहेदिल से खेद प्रकट करते हैं। इन्हें हाल में हुए नवीकरण के तहत लगाया गया था। हम प्राथमिकता के आधार पर इन स्पाइक्स को हटा रहे हैं।
 

