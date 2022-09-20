हिंदुओं के खिलाफ कथित तौर पर नफरती बातें कहने पर तमिलनाडु में सत्तारूढ़ द्रमुक के सांसद व पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री ए. राजा की मुश्किलें बढ़ गई हैं। भाजपा ने लोकसभा स्पीकर ओम बिरला से उनकी शिकायत कर कार्रवाई की मांग की है।

"Complaint filed, as an affidavit, against DMK MP A Raja before Lok Sabha Speaker under rule 233A(4) conduct of Business In Lok Sabha, for unethical act of hate speech against Hindus," BJP Tamil Nadu IT wing president, CTR Nirmal Kumar tweets.



