Home ›   India News ›   Haryana Maharashtra election results 2019 PM modi congratulates BJP workers

हरियाणा और महाराष्ट्र चुनाव नतीजों के बाद पीएम मोदी ने किया ये ट्वीट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 24 Oct 2019 06:48 PM IST
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी - फोटो : ANI
हरियाणा और महाराष्ट्र चुनाव नतीजों पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने ट्वीट किया है। पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि मैं हरियाणा और महाराष्ट्र की जनता का आभार जताता हूं। हम पहले की ही तरह दोनों राज्यों की विकास के लिए काम करते रहेंगे। 
उन्होंने ट्वीट किया- महाराष्ट्र की जनता ने एनडीए के प्रति प्रेम जताया है। कार्यकर्ताओं को सलाम। 
 


पीएम ने हरियाणा की जनता का धन्यवाद करते हुए कहा कि हम जनता के हित में पूरे उत्साह और समर्पण के साथ काम करते रहेंगे।  



बता दें कि हरियाणा में भाजपा बहुमत से दूर रह गई है। यहां त्रिशंकु विधानसभा के आसार नजर आ रहे हैं। 

 
