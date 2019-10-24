हरियाणा और महाराष्ट्र चुनाव नतीजों के बाद पीएम मोदी ने किया ये ट्वीट

People of Maharashtra have blessed the NDA with immense affection. We are humbled to have got the people’s support yet again. Our work towards Maharashtra’s progress continues! I salute each and every Karyakarta of the BJP, Shiv Sena and our entire NDA family for their hardwork.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 24, 2019
I thank the people of Haryana for blessing us. We will continue to work with the same zeal and dedication for the state’s progress. I laud the efforts of hardworking @BJP4Haryana Karyakartas who toiled extensively and went among the people to elaborate on our development agenda.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 24, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
सिक्किम के मुख्यमंत्री प्रेम सिंह तमांग ने पोकलोक कामरांग सीट पर सिक्किम डेमाक्रेट फ्रंट के मोसेस राई को 8953 वोटों से हराया। वहीं भाजपा की सोनम छी वेनचुंगपा ने मारतम रूमटेक सीट पर एसडीएफ के नुक छिरींग भूटिया को हराया।
24 अक्टूबर 2019