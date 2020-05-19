हरदीप पुरी ने जारी की कचरा मुक्त शहरों की रेटिंग, राजकोट-इंदौर को 5 स्टार

Delhi: Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announces the results of Garbage Free Star Rating- Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh, Rajkot in Gujarat, Mysore in Karnataka, Indore in MP and Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra get 5-star rating pic.twitter.com/3YvQWNeyAf— ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2020
