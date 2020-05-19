शहर चुनें

हरदीप पुरी ने जारी की कचरा मुक्त शहरों की रेटिंग, राजकोट-इंदौर को 5 स्टार

Updated Tue, 19 May 2020 01:23 PM IST
केंद्रीय मंत्री हरदीप सिंह पुरी
केंद्रीय मंत्री हरदीप सिंह पुरी - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
केंद्रीय आवास और शहरी मामलों के मंत्री हरदीप सिंह पुरी ने मंगलवार को कचरा मुक्त शहरों की स्टार रेटिंग के परिणामों की घोषणा की। इसमें छत्तीसगढ़ के अंबिकापुर, गुजरात के राजकोट, कर्नाटक के मैसूर, मध्यप्रदेश के इंदौर और महाराष्ट्र के नवी मुंबई को फाइव स्टार रेटिंग दी गई है।
इसके अलावा हरियाणा के करनाल, नई दिल्ली, आंध्र प्रदेश के तिरुपति और विजयवाड़ा, चंडीगढ़, छत्तीसगढ़ के भिलाई नगर, गुजरात के अहमदाबाद को तीन स्टार की रेटिंग मिली है। वहीं दिल्ली कैंट, वडोदरा, रोहतक उन शहरों में शामिल हैं जिन्हें एक स्टार रेटिंग मिली है।
