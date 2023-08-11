Har Ghar Tiranga: उपराष्ट्रपति धनखड़ ने 'हर घर तिरंगा' रैली को दिखाई हरी झंडी, कई केंद्रीय मंत्री हुए शामिल

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
उपराष्ट्रपति जगदीप धनखड़ ने शुक्रवार को दिल्ली के प्रगति मैदान से 'हर घर तिरंगा' बाइक रैली को हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया। इस दौरान केंद्रीय मंत्री जी किशन रेड्डी, अनुराग ठाकुर और शोभा करंदलाजे भी मौजूद रहे।
#WATCH | 'Har Ghar Tiranga' bike rally flagged off by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, from Pragati Maidan in Delhi.
Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy, Anurag Thakur and Shobha Karandlaje are also participating in the rally. pic.twitter.com/Y5kNhMy4ij
