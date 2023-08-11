Har Ghar Tiranga: उपराष्ट्रपति धनखड़ ने 'हर घर तिरंगा' रैली को दिखाई हरी झंडी, कई केंद्रीय मंत्री हुए शामिल

उपराष्ट्रपति जगदीप धनखड़ ने शुक्रवार को दिल्ली के प्रगति मैदान से 'हर घर तिरंगा' बाइक रैली को हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया। इस दौरान केंद्रीय मंत्री जी किशन रेड्डी, अनुराग ठाकुर और शोभा करंदलाजे भी मौजूद रहे।

#WATCH | 'Har Ghar Tiranga' bike rally flagged off by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, from Pragati Maidan in Delhi.

— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2023 15 तक मनेगा हर घर तिरंगा बता दें, आजादी का अमृत महोत्सव के तत्वावधान में 13 से 15 अगस्त तक पूरे देश में 'हर घर तिरंगा' मनाया जाएगा। इसमें लोगों को अपने-अपने घरों पर झंडे फहराने के लिए प्रोत्साहित किया जाएगा। इस अभियान की व्यापक पहुंच सुनिश्चित करने और बड़ी संख्या में लोगों की भागीदारी सुनिश्चित करने के लिए आज से सांसदों और मंत्रियों के साथ एक 'तिरंगा' बाइक रैली आयोजित की जा रही है। यह बाइक रैली इंडिया गेट सर्किल पर पहुंचेगी। इसके बाद रैली इंडिया गेट परिसर से होते हुए मेजर ध्यानचंद स्टेडियम में समाप्त होगी। हर कोई बने इसका हिस्सा

'हर घर तिरंगा' बाइक रैली से पहले केंद्रीय मंत्री जी किशन रेड्डी ने कहा कि आने वाले 15 अगस्त को देश के नागरिक अपने घरों पर तिरंगा लगाएं। यह 'आजादी का अमृत महोत्सव' का समापन कार्यक्रम है। हर किसी को इसका हिस्सा बनना चाहिए।



घरों में लगाएं तिरंगा

वहीं, केंद्रीय मंत्री अर्जुन राम मेघवाल ने कहा कि प्रत्येक नागरिक को 15 अगस्त और 26 जनवरी को अपने घरों में तिरंगा लगाना चाहिए। यह नागरिकों का कर्तव्य है। इस साल 15 अगस्त इसलिए खास है। यह आजादी का अमृत महोत्सव के समापन का प्रतीक है। यह संदेश देने के लिए आज बाइक रैली आयोजित की गई है कि हर कोई तिरंगा फहराए।

सदन के नियमानुसार हुई कार्रवाई

बाइक रैली के दौरान कांग्रेस सांसद अधीर रंजन चौधरी के सदन से निलंबन को लेकर जबर केंद्रीय मंत्री जितेंद्र सिंह से पूछा गया तो उन्होंने कहा कि कार्रवाई सदन के नियमों के अनुसार की जाती है। इस बारे में टिप्पणी करना ठीक नहीं है।



140 करोड़ जनता देख रही

इसके अलावा, केंद्रीय मंत्री शोभा करंदलाजे ने रंजन चौधरी के निलंबन पर कहा कि अधीर रंजन चौधरी ने कल जो किया वह बहुत गलत था। वह क्या कहना चाहते थे? देश की 140 करोड़ जनता आपको देख रही थी। यह भाजपा या सरकार का अपमान नहीं था। वह संसद का अपमान करने की कोशिश कर रहे थे। इससे सबको सबक मिलेगा कि सदन में कैसा व्यवहार किया जाना चाहिए। वहीं, उन्होंने फ्लाइंग किस विवाद पर कहा कि संसद और देश का अपमान करना कांग्रेस की आदत है। राहुल गांधी ने फ्लाइंग किस देकर संसद का अपमान किया। पहले उन्होंने संसद में पीएम मोदी को गले लगाया और आंख मारी और अब उन्होंने फ्लाइंग किस किया।

