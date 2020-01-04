शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Gujrat: Statue of Mahatma Gandhi vandalised in Amreli

गुजरात के अमरेली जिले में तोड़ी गई महात्मा गांधी की प्रतिमा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गुजरात Updated Sat, 04 Jan 2020 07:28 PM IST
तोड़ी गई महात्मा गांधी की प्रतिमा
तोड़ी गई महात्मा गांधी की प्रतिमा - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
गुजरात के अमरेली जिले से महात्मा गांधी की प्रतिमा तोड़े जाने की खबर है। यह मूर्ति हरि कृष्णा झील में लगी थी। पुलिस ने अनुसार बापू के प्रतिमा को शुक्रवार देर रात कुछ शरारती तत्वों ने तोड़ दिया।
विज्ञापन
एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि यह प्रतिमा 2018 में हरि कृष्णा झील के पास एक बगीचे में स्थापित की गई थी। इस प्रतिमा को सूरत स्थित हीरा व्यापारी सोजीभाई ढोलकिया के ढोलकिया फाउंडेशन द्वारा तैयार किया गया था और इस प्रतिमा का अनावरण प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने किया था। अधिकारी ने कहा पुलिस द्वारा दोषियों की पहचान करने और उन्हें गिरफ्तार करने के प्रयास जारी हैं और फिलहाल एक डायरी दर्ज की गई है।



सब इंस्पेक्टर वाईपी गोहिल ने कहा कि यह झील के निर्माण से दुखी लोगों या असामाजिक तत्वों की करतूत हो सकती है।
अब वीकेंड पर भी करें सरकारी नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, मात्र 2,999 रु में , एडमिशन के लिए अभी क्लिक करें
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

बापू की प्रतिमा तोड़ने पर फूटा प्रियंका का गुस्सा, बोलीं- कायर तुम्हारी यही उपलब्धि है

14 सितंबर 2019

अराजकतत्वों ने तोड़ी गांधी प्रतिमा
Kanpur

अराजकतत्वों ने तोड़ी बापू की प्रतिमा, विरोध में सड़कों पर उतरे सपा-कांग्रेस नेता

14 सितंबर 2019

प्रतिमा को ठीक करते कारीगर
Kanpur

अराजक तत्वों ने की बापू की प्रतिमा खंडित तो गरजी कांग्रेस-सपा, 1970 में इंदिरा ने किया था अनावरण

13 सितंबर 2019

मैसकट रिलोडेड- देश की विविधता में एकता का जश्न
Invertis (Advertorial)

मैसकट रिलोडेड- देश की विविधता में एकता का जश्न
नूरपुर में धामपुर तिराहे पर लगी शहीद रिक्खी सिंह की प्रतिमा।
Bijnor

शहीदों की याद में हर बरस लगते हैं मेले

13 अगस्त 2019

जन भागीदारी यात्रा पहुंची उर्जांचल
Sonebhadra

जन भागीदारी यात्रा पहुंची उर्जांचल

6 अक्टूबर 2018

आंध्र प्रदेश के मधुरवाड़ा इलाके में अज्ञात शरारती तत्वों ने महात्मा गांधी की मूर्ति तोड़ी।
India News

आंध्र प्रदेश: गांधी जयंती के दिन ही अराजक तत्वों ने तोड़ी 'बापू' की प्रतिमा

2 अक्टूबर 2018

माँ बगला मुखी की पूजा से पाएं, कर्ज और प्रापर्टी से संबंधित परेशानी से छुटकारा
Astrology Services

माँ बगला मुखी की पूजा से पाएं, कर्ज और प्रापर्टी से संबंधित परेशानी से छुटकारा
विज्ञापन
gujrat statue of mahatma gandhi mahatma gandhi statue amreli gandhi vandalised
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

nirbhaya convicts conspiring criminal offence in tihar to escape hanging
Delhi NCR

फांसी टालने के लिए निर्भया के दोषी तिहाड़ के अंदर ही रच रहे ये साजिश, जेल प्रशासन अलर्ट

4 जनवरी 2020

Salman Khan, Naagin 4 and Kapil Sharma
Television

सलमान के 'Bigg Boss 13' की टीआरपी में उछाल, कपिल का शो धड़ाम, देखें टॉप 10 सीरियल्स की लिस्ट

4 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
bigg boss 13
Bollywood

Bigg Boss 13: वर्जिनिटी के सवाल पर सलमान का खुलासा, बोले- 'अब तक पांच गर्लफ्रेंड थीं और...'

4 जनवरी 2020

हार्दिक की सगाई पर पिता का बयान
Cricket News

हार्दिक की सगाई से मां-बाप भी थे अनजान, अब होने वाले ससुर ने नताशा पर दिया ये बयान

4 जनवरी 2020

police raid ex cabinet minister harishankar tiwari house but not statement till date
Gorakhpur

बाहुबली पूर्व मंत्री के घर छापा तो मार दिया, बयान लेने का साहस नहीं जुटा पा रही पुलिस

4 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
sridevi
Bollywood

सामने आया श्रीदेवी की मौत का असली कारण, पिछले सारे दावे निकले झूठे, चेहरे से बह रहा था खून

4 जनवरी 2020

Best selling cars 2019
Automobiles

दिसंबर 2019 में सबसे ज्यादा बिकीं ये कारें, टॉप-10 लिस्ट में अव्वल रहीं Maruti की ये गाड़ियां

4 जनवरी 2020

अंडर-19 भारतीय कप्तान
Cricket News

वो सात क्रिकेटर जिन्होंने की U-19 विश्व कप में कप्तानी, लेकिन टीम इंडिया से कभी नहीं खेल पाए

4 जनवरी 2020

केएल राहुल, अथिया शेट्टी
Bollywood

केएल राहुल संग सुनील शेट्टी की बेटी की अनदेखी तस्वीरें आईं सामने, थाईलैंड में मना रही थीं छुट्टियां

4 जनवरी 2020

murder in shamli
Meerut

गायक परिवार हत्याकांड में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, आरोपी शिष्य का ये सच जानकार पुलिस हैरान

4 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

ननकाना साहिब गुरुद्वारा पाकिस्तान
India News

ननकाना साहिब पर हमला: पाकिस्तान उच्यायोग के बाहर प्रदर्शन, सड़क पर ही लगाया लंगर

पाकिस्तान में ननकाना साहिब गुरुद्वारे पर भीड़ के हमले को लेकर भारत में विरोध प्रदर्शनों का दौर जारी है। इसे लेकर लोगों खासकर सिख समुदाय में बेहद गुस्सा है। इसके विरोध में आज राजधानी दिल्ली सहित देश के विभिन्न हिस्सों में विरोध प्रदर्शन हुए।

4 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
एयर इंडिया
India News

यात्रियों ने एयर इंडिया विमान में स्टाफ से की बदतमीजी, दरवाजा खोलने की भी कोशिश की, देखें वीडियो

4 जनवरी 2020

इन भारतीय महिलाओं ने दुनियां को मनवाया अपने नेतृत्व का लोहा  
India News

इन भारतीय महिलाओं ने दुनिया में मनवाया अपने नेतृत्व का लोहा

4 जनवरी 2020

CONCEPT
India News

क्या है सूरज के ओम बोलने का राज?

4 जनवरी 2020

कोलार में सीएए के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन
India News

कर्नाटक में सीएए के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन, पुलिस ने किया लाठीचार्ज 

4 जनवरी 2020

कासिम सुलेमानी
India News

क्या सुलेमानी के मारे जाने के बाद मंडरा रहा है तीसरे विश्वयुद्ध का खतरा?

4 जनवरी 2020

 मीनाक्षी लेखी
India News

ननकाना साहिब की घटना ने बताया कि क्यों जरूरी है नागरिकता कानून: भाजपा

4 जनवरी 2020

महाराष्ट्र के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और भाजपा नेता देवेंद्र फडणवीस
India News

चुनावी हलफनामा मामले में 24 जनवरी को अगली सुनवाई, कोर्ट में पेश होंगे देवेंद्र फडणवीस

4 जनवरी 2020

झारखंड के पाकुड़ में अमित शाह
India News

रविवार को अमित शाह दिल्ली के भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं में फूकेंगे जान, अनुशासन पर कर सकते हैं आगाह

4 जनवरी 2020

पी चिदंबरम, पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री (फाइल फोटो)
India News

चिदंबरम ने बोला मोदी सरकार पर हमला- एनआरसी से जुड़ा हुआ है एनपीआर

4 जनवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

अमेरिका के हमले में जनरल सुलेमानी की मौत, हमले में इस्तेमाल किया गया था MQ-9 रीपर ड्रोन

अमेरिका ने बगदाद हवाई अड्डे पर किए हवाई हमले में एमक्यू-9 रीपर ड्रोन का इस्तेमाल किया था। आइए जानते है मिसाइल और कैमरे से लैस इस ड्रोन की खासियतें।

4 जनवरी 2020

CONCEPT 2:34

क्या है सूरज के ओम बोलने का राज?

4 जनवरी 2020

ट्रंप 1:38

कौन थे ईरान के ताकतवर जनरल कासिम सुलेमानी, जो डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के लिए बन गए थे सिरदर्द

4 जनवरी 2020

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:04

कोरियन हल्क जिसे देख लोगों के छूट जाते हैं पसीने

4 जनवरी 2020

concept pic 3:02

हार्दिक पांड्या ने घर से क्यों छुपाई सगाई की बात?

4 जनवरी 2020

Related

Gurdwara nankana sahib
India News

एसजीपीसी ने ननकाना साहिब गुरुद्वारे में प्रदर्शन पर जताई चिंता, पाक जाएगा प्रतिनिधिमंडल

4 जनवरी 2020

ram mandir
India News

अयोध्या के राम मंदिर के लिए तैयार हो रहे दलित पुजारी, मिल रही है ये खास ट्रेनिंग

4 जनवरी 2020

Anis Ahmed PFI
India News

PFI जारी रखेगा 'कहीं हम भूल न जाएं', धारा 144 लगा कर छीन रहे विरोध करने का हक

4 जनवरी 2020

भाजपा सांसद धर्मपुरी अरविंद (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भाजपा सांसद धर्मपुरी ने ओवैसी को लेकर दिया आपत्तिजनक बयान

4 जनवरी 2020

संबित पात्रा
India News

ननकाना साहिब गुरुद्वारा हमला केस: संबित पात्रा ने वीडियो ट्वीट कर राहुल और प्रियंका गांधी को घेरा

4 जनवरी 2020

डीएसपी वीरा रेड्डी ने प्रदर्शनकारी के छुए पैर
India News

आंध्र प्रदेश: प्रदर्शनकारी ने छुए डीएसपी के पैर, पुलिस अधिकारी ने तरह जीत लिया दिल

4 जनवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited