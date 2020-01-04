गुजरात के अमरेली जिले में तोड़ी गई महात्मा गांधी की प्रतिमा

Gujarat: A statue of Mahatma Gandhi near Hari Krishna lake in Amreli district vandalised by unidentified persons, last night. A case has been registered. pic.twitter.com/UL3PxNWBQq— ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2020
पाकिस्तान में ननकाना साहिब गुरुद्वारे पर भीड़ के हमले को लेकर भारत में विरोध प्रदर्शनों का दौर जारी है। इसे लेकर लोगों खासकर सिख समुदाय में बेहद गुस्सा है। इसके विरोध में आज राजधानी दिल्ली सहित देश के विभिन्न हिस्सों में विरोध प्रदर्शन हुए।
4 जनवरी 2020