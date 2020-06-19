शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Gujarat: Two brothers & their four children found dead at the residence of one of them in Vatva of Ahmedabad

अहमदाबाद: दो भाईयों और उनके चार बच्चों की घर पर संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में मौत, जांच जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अहमदाबाद  Updated Fri, 19 Jun 2020 09:46 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

ख़बर सुनें
गुजरात के अहमदाबाद में दो भाई और उनके चार बच्चे अपने निवास पर मृत पाए गए हैं। घटना शहर के वतवा इलाके की है। घटना की सूचना पुलिस को दे दी गई है। पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंच कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। 
वतवा जीआईडीसी के पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर डीआर गोहिल ने कहा है कि हमने आकस्मिक मौत का मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। मामले की जांच की जा रही है। शवों को पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भेज दिया गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि घटना को लेकर पूछताछ की जा रही है। 
death in gujrat ahmedabad

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

