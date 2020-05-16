शहर चुनें

gujarat police arrested 17 persons and recovered fake passes from their possession charge 300 for it

गुजरात: फर्जी पास के साथ गिरफ्तार हुए 17 लोग, एक पास के लेते थे 300 रुपये

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, राजकोट Updated Sat, 16 May 2020 01:23 PM IST
फर्जी पास के साथ गिरफ्तार लोग
फर्जी पास के साथ गिरफ्तार लोग - फोटो : ANI
गुजरात पुलिस ने 17 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है और उनके पास से फर्जी पास बरामद किए हैं। पुलिस का कहना है कि उन्हें इसे लेकर एक विश्वसनीय सूचना मिली थी जिसके बाद उन्होंने ऐसे लोगों की तलाश शुरू कर दी। इसी के तहत इन लोगों की गिरफ्तारी की गई। वे एक पास के लिए 300 रुपये लेते थे। यह जानकारी राजकोट के एसीपी जेएच सरवैय्या ने दी।
gujarat police fake pass coronavirus lockdown

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

