Gujarat: लोक गायिका उर्वशी रादडिया के कार्यक्रम में नोटों की बारिश, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो वायरल

गुजरात के कच्छ में लोक गायिका उर्वशी रादडिया के कार्यक्रम के दौरान लोगों ने नोटों की बारिश की। इसका वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है। वीडियो में देखा जा सकता है कि लाखों रुपये के नोट कार्यक्रमके दौरान बरसाएं जा रहे हैं। इस आयोजन के दौरान इकट्ठा किए गए पैसे का उपयोग गौशाला के कार्य में किया जाएगा।
#WATCH | Gujarat: People showered notes worth lakhs of rupees during folk singer Urvashi Radadiya's performance in Kutch. The money collected during this event will be used for the work of Gaushala pic.twitter.com/w0QN4WTh7L— ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2023
