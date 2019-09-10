शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Gujarat: A fire broken out at the pediatric ward of Shree Sir Sayaji General Hospital in Vadodara

गुजरात : वडोदरा के सर सायाजी अस्पताल में लगी आग, बचाव कार्य जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वडोदरा Updated Tue, 10 Sep 2019 03:39 PM IST
सायाजी अस्पताल में लगी आग
सायाजी अस्पताल में लगी आग - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
गुजरात के वडोदरा में स्थित श्री सर सायाजी जनरल (एसएसजी) अस्पताल के बाल चिकित्सा वार्ड में आग लग गई। जानकारी के अनुसार वार्ड में मौजूद सभी बच्चों को सुरक्षित वहां से निकाल लिया गया है। आग पर काबू पाने के प्रयास जारी है। 
विज्ञापन


 
विज्ञापन

Recommended

चंद्रयान-2
India News

चंद्रयान-2: हार्ड लैंडिंग के बाद भी 'विक्रम' में टूट-फूट नहीं, दोबारा संपर्क की उम्मीदें बढ़ींं

9 सितंबर 2019

Bollywood

अक्षय कुमार ने फुल एडवेंचर के साथ सेलिबेट किया बर्थडे, कहा-यकीन मानिए मैं दो बच्चों का पिता हूं

10 सितंबर 2019

Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar
twinkle khanna, akshay kumar
Akshay Kumar
Bollywood

अक्षय कुमार ने फुल एडवेंचर के साथ सेलिबेट किया बर्थडे, कहा-यकीन मानिए मैं दो बच्चों का पिता हूं

10 सितंबर 2019

Bollywood

चंद्रयान 2 के बाद अरशद वारसी, अदनान ने पाकिस्तान का उड़ाया मजाक, बोले- 'ऐसे रॉकेट लॉन्च किया था'

9 सितंबर 2019

Arshad Warsi
Arshad warsi bike
Adnan Sami
Bollywood

चंद्रयान 2 के बाद अरशद वारसी, अदनान ने पाकिस्तान का उड़ाया मजाक, बोले- 'ऐसे रॉकेट लॉन्च किया था'

9 सितंबर 2019

यूट्यूब व ब्लॉगिंग दे रहा है रोजगार के ढेरों अवसर, अपनी काबिलियत से छुएं नई ऊंचाइयां
TAMS

यूट्यूब व ब्लॉगिंग दे रहा है रोजगार के ढेरों अवसर, अपनी काबिलियत से छुएं नई ऊंचाइयां
हाल-ए-कश्मीर
Jammu

हाल-ए-कश्मीरः मुहर्रम के दिन कुछ ऐसा है घाटी का माहौल, पढ़िए राज्यपाल ने क्या कहा, देखें तस्वीरें

10 सितंबर 2019

Bollywood

'तेरे नाम से' रातों-रात बाहर हो गए थे अनुराग कश्यप, सलमान को दे डाली थी ऐसी सलाह और फिर...

10 सितंबर 2019

salman khan, Anurag kashyap
Anurag Kashyap
tere naam
Tere Naam
Bollywood

'तेरे नाम से' रातों-रात बाहर हो गए थे अनुराग कश्यप, सलमान को दे डाली थी ऐसी सलाह और फिर...

10 सितंबर 2019

Bollywood

इमरान से अलग रह रहीं अवंतिका की मां का छलका दर्द, सुलह को पहुंचीं तो दामाद का ऐसा था रिएक्शन

10 सितंबर 2019

imran khan, avantika malik, vandana malik
Avantika Malik and Imran Khan
Avantika Malik and Imran Khan
avantika malik post
Bollywood

इमरान से अलग रह रहीं अवंतिका की मां का छलका दर्द, सुलह को पहुंचीं तो दामाद का ऐसा था रिएक्शन

10 सितंबर 2019

पितृ दोषों से पाएं मुक्ति, इस पितृ पक्ष कराएं गया में श्राद्ध पूजा - 13 - 28 सितम्बर 2019
Astrology Services

पितृ दोषों से पाएं मुक्ति, इस पितृ पक्ष कराएं गया में श्राद्ध पूजा - 13 - 28 सितम्बर 2019
विज्ञापन
gujarat vadodara shree sayaji general hospital fire
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

jack ma
Wellness

सफलता का मंत्र: जैक मा के जीवन से सीखिए कामयाबी की 10 बातें

10 सितंबर 2019

मोहर्रम के जुलूस के दौरान सोगवार
Lifestyle

कहानी उस हिंदू राजा की जिसने इमाम हुसैन के लिए अपने बेटों की कुर्बानी दे दी

10 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
aishwarya rai bachchan
Bollywood

ऐश्वर्या राय के 8 साल पहले हुए बेबी शॉवर की तस्वीरें अब वायरल, बालों में गजरा लगाते दिखे थे अभिषेक

10 सितंबर 2019

imran khan, avantika malik, vandana malik
Bollywood

इमरान से अलग रह रहीं अवंतिका की मां का छलका दर्द, सुलह को पहुंचीं तो दामाद का ऐसा था रिएक्शन

10 सितंबर 2019

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor
Bollywood

ऋषि कपूर कैंसर का इलाज करवाकर भारत लौटे, एक साल में खो दिया ये सब

10 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Rinzing Denzongpa
Bollywood

डैनी के बेटे ने विदेश रवाना होने से पहले फिल्म की स्टारकास्ट को दी पार्टी, नजर आए मुख्य कलाकार

10 सितंबर 2019

बुजुर्ग शख्स का भेष बनाकर पहुंचा एयरपोर्ट
Delhi NCR

81 साल का बुजुर्ग बन अमेरिका जाने के लिए एयरपोर्ट पहुंचा युवक, एक गलती ने खोली सारी पोल

10 सितंबर 2019

भारत का चंद्रयान-2 मिशन 95 प्रतिशत सफल रहा है
India News

चंद्रयान 2: इसरो दे रहा है पल-पल का अपडेट, जानें अभी किस हाल में है लैंडर विक्रम

10 सितंबर 2019

हाल-ए-कश्मीर
Jammu

हाल-ए-कश्मीरः मुहर्रम के दिन कुछ ऐसा है घाटी का माहौल, पढ़िए राज्यपाल ने क्या कहा, देखें तस्वीरें

10 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

चंद्रयान-2 : किस हाल में है 'विक्रम लैंडर', इसरो ने आज फिर ट्वीट कर बताया

10 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

Chandrayaan 2 isro next 6 mission gaganyaan mangalyaan shukrayaan space station
India News

Chandrayaan-2 का नहीं पड़ेगा इसरो के फ्यूचर प्लान पर असर, ये हैं अगले मिशन

इसरो का चंद्रयान 2 मिशन 95 फीसदी सफल रहा हो लेकिन अभी उसके हौसलों की उड़ान बाकी है। भारतीय स्पेस एजेंसी इसरो आने वाले कुछ सालों अंतरिक्ष में कई बड़े प्रयोग करने जा रहा है।

10 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
राफेल विमान (फाइल फोटो)
India News

फ्रांस की यात्रा पर जाएंगे राजनाथ सिंह, राफेल विमान का लेंगे हैंडओवर

10 सितंबर 2019

अशोक परमार और कुतुबुद्दीन अंसारी
India News

गुजरात दंगे के दो चेहरे: एक ने खोली दुकान, दूसरा उद्घाटन करने पहुंचा

10 सितंबर 2019

पानी मे डूबी कार
India News

मध्यप्रदेश, महाराष्ट्र और आंध्र में भारी बारिश से जन-जीवन अस्त-वयस्त, तस्वीरों में देखें

10 सितंबर 2019

जम्मू-कश्मीर के सरपंचों की उपराष्ट्रपति से मुलाकात
India News

जम्मू-कश्मीर के सरपंचों से मिले उपराष्ट्रपति, कहा- अस्थायी प्रतिबंधों का मकसद उपद्रव रोकना

10 सितंबर 2019

उर्मिला मतोंडकर
India News

उर्मिला मातोंडकर ने कांग्रेस छोड़ी, उत्तरी मुंबई से लड़ा था लोकसभा चुनाव

10 सितंबर 2019

विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

विदेश मंत्रालय ने खारिज किया पाक-चीन का संयुक्त बयान, कहा- कश्मीर भारत का अभिन्न हिस्सा

10 सितंबर 2019

आतंकी का मुंह ढ़क कर ले जाती एनआईए की टीम
India News

एनआईए की टीम को मिली सफलता, चेन्नई से जमात-उल-मुजाहिदीन बांग्लादेश का आतंकी गिरफ्तार

10 सितंबर 2019

इमरान खान
India News

इमरान खान की पार्टी PTI के नेता बलदेव कुमार सिंह ने खोली पाकिस्तान की पोल, पीएम मोदी से मांगी मदद

10 सितंबर 2019

सोनिया गांधी-शरद पवार, ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सोनिया से मिलने के लिए दिल्ली पहुंचे शरद पवार, सिंधिया संग टली बैठक

10 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

Chandrayaan-2 का नहीं पड़ेगा इसरो के फ्यूचर प्लान पर असर, ये हैं अगले मिशन

इसरो का चंद्रयान 2 मिशन 95 फीसदी सफल रहा हो लेकिन अभी उसके हौसलों की उड़ान बाकी है। भारतीय स्पेस एजेंसी इसरो आने वाले कुछ सालों अंतरिक्ष में कई बड़े प्रयोग करने जा रहा है।

10 सितंबर 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:30

क्यों लोग 13 नंबर को मानते हैं मनहूस...

10 सितंबर 2019

नोएडा पुलिस 2:16

ट्रैफिक पुलिस से झड़प के बाद शख्स की हार्ट अटैक से मौत

10 सितंबर 2019

इमरान खान 1:52

इमरान खान की पार्टी PTI के नेता बलदेव कुमार सिंह ने खोली पाकिस्तान की पोल, पीएम मोदी से मांगी मदद

10 सितंबर 2019

कवासी लखमा 1:10

नेता बनना है तो कलेक्टर का कॉलर पकड़ो, ये छत्तीसगढ़ के मंत्री कवासी लखमा की सीख

10 सितंबर 2019

Related

नरेंद्र मोदी ने भारत और नेपाल के बीच पेट्रोलियम उत्पाद पाइपलाइन का उद्घाटन किया
India News

पीएम मोदी ने दक्षिण एशिया के पहले क्रॉस-बॉर्डर पेट्रोलियम पाइपलाइन का किया उद्घाटन

10 सितंबर 2019

भारत का चंद्रयान-2 मिशन 95 प्रतिशत सफल रहा है
India News

चंद्रयान 2: इसरो दे रहा है पल-पल का अपडेट, जानें अभी किस हाल में है लैंडर विक्रम

10 सितंबर 2019

चंद्रमा
India News

चंद्रमा का ये हिस्सा है बेहद खतरनाक, यहां अबतक नहीं पहुंचा कोई देश

10 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

दिल टूटने से दुखी युवक छत से कूदा, पुलिस और लोगों ने बचाई जान

10 सितंबर 2019

हेलमेट
India News

अब सस्ता हेलमेट पहना तो भरना पड़ेगा 1000 रुपये का जुर्माना

10 सितंबर 2019

सबमरीन खंडेरी
India News

भारतीय नौसेना की बढ़ेगी ताकत, नौसेना को मिलेगी सटीक हमला करने वाली पनडुब्बी खंडेरी

10 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited