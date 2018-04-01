Gujarat: 60 farmers detained, 10 injured due to tear gas shells, in Bhavnagar's Padva, during protest against possession of their land by Gujarat Power Corporation Ltd. DSP Bhavnagar says, '700 police personnel deployed, 40 tear gas shells were fired.We'll talk with the farmers.' pic.twitter.com/AQgkPEb9eq— ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
महबूबा मुफ्ती ने मोदी से पाकिस्तान के साथ शांति वार्ता करने के लिए कहा है जिसपर स्वामी ने पलटवार किया है।
1 अप्रैल 2018